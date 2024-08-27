Thousands turn up for the 13th Centenary-Rotary Cancer Run 2024

Runners of the 21km race set off at the 2024 Rotary Cancer Run Marathon at UMA Lugogo in Kampala

Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda, through its partnership with Rotary Uganda, on Sunday , August 25, 2024 convened over 50,000 runners for the 13th edition of the annual Cancer Run marathon at the UMA Parking Grounds in Kampala.

This year’s Rotary Cancer Run, themed: ‘Spread Magic in Every Step’, aimed to raise Shs. 4 billion for the construction of two bunkers at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, which will house state-of-the-art LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines. This effort supports the fight against cancer prevalence in Uganda.

The event drew a significant turnout of over 50,000 participants from locations across Uganda and key cities worldwide, demonstrating a united commitment to this critical cause.

During the Cancer Run, Centenary Bank’s Managing Director, Rtn. Fabian Kasi, expressed gratitude to Ugandans for their collective efforts in combating cancer. “Like every year, I am thrilled to see thousands of you join us today in the fight against cancer through the Rotary Cancer Run 2024.” For 13 years, he added, “Centenary Bank has been honored to partner with Rotary Uganda, many of our partners, and millions of Ugandans here and abroad, on this cause. As a responsible corporate citizen, we remain committed to making a positive impact through our Environment Social, and Governance initiatives such as this annual run.”

With over 3,300 staff from 82 branches participating in the run, and a Ushs. 380 million contributions in both cash and kind, the bank reaffirms its commitment to completing the bunker. He urged other corporates to join us in this lifesaving effort, paving the way for expansion to other towns.

Kasi further highlighted the bank’s ongoing support, “Each year, Centenary Bank allocates 2% of our previous year’s profits to support vital causes spanning our health, education, and environment sectors as well as the Church and Islam.”

The run was flagged off by Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director of Centenary Bank, who thanked Ugandans for their constant support towards the effort to eliminate the cancer scourge.

“For 13 years, our united efforts have been a great stride in the fight against cancer. Your participation, generosity, and dedication have empowered Rotary and its partners to make a tangible difference. As we strive to reach more lives and create a healthier community, I implore you to continue this remarkable journey. Together, we can amplify the impact, accelerate progress, and end the suffering caused by cancer. Let us run with unity, run with purpose, and run towards a brighter tomorrow!

In its 13 years of existence, the cancer run has managed to register over 30,000 runners annually and the number of runners continues to grow.

Kasi, concluded by appealing to Ugandans to prioritize healthy living, recognizing its critical link to a successful battle against cancer. “Let’s remember that cancer is a universal threat, affecting people of all ages, genders, and backgrounds. Let’s continue to prioritize our health and well-being by making informed choices about the food we eat and the environments we frequent. Most importantly, let’s remain vigilant and supportive of one another, embodying the spirit of community and compassion that brought us together today. Together, we can create a safer, healthier world for all,” Kasi stated.

The Cancer Run has made a profound impact in the fight against cancer over the past twelve years, raising a staggering Ushs. 4.36 billion. This remarkable achievement has led to the establishment of a 36-bed cancer treatment center, equipping the center with vital equipment worth over USD 150,000, and constructing two bunkers to house state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator cancer testing and treatment machines.

Additionally, funds from earlier runs have made significant contributions, including the construction of the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Ward, at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, using funds from 2012-2014, and the establishment of the Rotary Blood Bank at Mengo Hospital with Ushs. 200m from the 2015 run, and support for phase 1A of the cancer center’s (bankers) construction from 2016-2021.

These accomplishments demonstrate the Rotary Cancer Run’s significant strides in combating cancer, and we look forward to continued progress and impact in the years to come.

The Rotary Cancer Run (RCR) started in 2012 as one of the major fundraising vehicles of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme. The first run was organized at Shoprite/Game Lugogo Mall. Subsequently, it moved to a more spacious venue at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Today, over 50 major towns in Uganda and five major cities (Mombasa, Kigali, Pretoria, Berlin, and Moscow) participate in the run on the same day and at the same time. The Rotary Cancer Run attracts on average 50,000 participants and many major companies.

Centenary Bank is the leading commercial microfinance Bank in Uganda, with 81 branches and 192 ATMs across the country. The Bank serves over 2.5 million customers, which is a quarter of the total banking population in Uganda. Its mission is “To provide appropriate financial services, especially microfinance to all people, in a sustainable manner and in accordance with the law.”

