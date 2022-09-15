Three Rugby World Cup Sevens returnees cleared for Nile Special 7s

By Thomas Odongo

Event: Nile Special 7, Tooro circuit

Date: 17th September 2022

Venue: Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Following the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens in Cape Town over the weekend, Uganda Sevens contingent returned home this week.

Save for Philip Wokorach who plies his trade in France, the rest of the Uganda Sevens squad are locally based.

With the 2022 Nile Special 7s entering its fifth circuit this weekend at Fort Portal (Buhinga Stadium), most local fans were anticipating that the RWC Sevens stars would be back to spice up the fifth circuit of the series but only three of them have been cleared.

“Ivan Otema, Karim Arinaitwe and William Nkore are cleared to play this weekend. The rest are on a break,” Uganda Sevens Coach Tolbert Onyango said via a missive.

The above trio play for Heathens, Kobs and Stanbic Black Pirates respectively and their return will give their coaches more options and could possibly lead their sides this weekend.

After four circuits, Heathens lead the 10-team Nile Special 7s table with 75 points, seven ahead of second placed Jinja Hippos. Pirates are third placed with 65 points. Holders Kobs are a distant seventh with 52 points and they are technically out of title contention.

In Fort Portal, Heathens are seeded in Pool B alongside hosts Tooro Lions. Makerere University based outfits Impis and Rams are in the same group and this could be the trickiest pool.

Pool A has Kobs, Buffaloes, Warriors and invited side Mbarara Titans.

Pool C has Jinja sides Hippos and Walukuba Barbarians. Pirates and Plascon Mongers are in the same group.

After the Fort Portal leg also dubbed Tooro 7s, the next (sixth) circuit of the Nile Special 7s will be played next weekend at Bugembe in Jinja. After that, the final leg will be played at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala.

