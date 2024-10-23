 Thugs break into Money Lending firm office, steal 50m, Laptops 

By Daniel Muwanguzi

The Kira Road Police Division is investigating a break-in and theft incident that occurred at the Kyolina Kyekikweyimilira Limited offices, located on Mbogo Road, Kiwatule Parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Public Relations officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, the break-in resulted in the theft of UGX 51,702,450 in cash, 45 laptops, and 50 mobile phones.

‘’The incident is believed to have occurred during the night hours of 20th October 2024. The case was reported by Nakayima Hellen, a 45-year-old loans officer at the company’’, said Owoyesigyire.

According to initial reports, unknown persons gained access to the premises by cutting through the iron sheets and the wooden ceiling. The internal padlock on the front door was also cut, and a large amount of property, including clients’ belongings used as loan collateral, was stolen.

‘’A security guard employed at the company reported unusual circumstances the night of the incident, claiming he was given a drink by a visitor, which made him feel unwell, after which he fell asleep. Upon waking up, he discovered the offices had been broken into’’, added Owoyesigire.

A case of shop breaking and theft was officially recorded and a team of officers from Kiwatule Police and Kira Road Police Division visited the scene to conduct investigations.

Initial findings indicate the thieves dismantled the safe, security cameras, and other systems before executing the theft.

‘’The police are pursuing all leads in this well-coordinated crime and encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation’’, added Owoyesigire.

