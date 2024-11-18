TIGHT FIX! Mr. Hyena Hooks Sexy YMCA Student, Shafts Her from Friend’s Place

Women have always fascinated me, that is why I love shafting cops and soldiers in their uniforms. The other time I told you about the nun I shafted in her uniform and I must say that it was quite an experience. In fact I am always looking forward to getting sick so that I can go to Rubaga hospital to caress the nurses there. Then there are those babes in institutions, like YMCA. About three days ago, I shafted a Nursery teaching student from YMCA and if I close my eyes, I can still feel her around my whopper. I was in my shop in Nateete when some babes passed by putting on the nursery teachers uniform.

I felt something within me demanding for some new Kandahar shaft. I called Asiimwe some pimp I sometimes employ during bad days when shaft mates are very scarce. “Get me a student from YMCA. My whopper needs to be fed,” I told him. Smiling, he told me that he had the right babe I was looking for and told me to wait for him at his place. I waited for almost two hours before he appeared with a babe that almost made me choke on my saliva. The babe resembled Brenda of HB Toxic, and just by looking at her, I felt electricity flow through me. I imagined all the good things she would do to me once I shafted her.

“Nadia, this is the guy who has been dying to meet you ever since he returned from the U.S,” Asiimwe introduced me, and from the expression on her face, I knew that she was impressed. I quickly introduced myself and added, “I fell for you the very first time I saw you.” She smiled shyly and I knew that I was in things. Knowing how much students love eating, I sent Asiimwe for some fast food as we got to know each other with Nadia. I gave her a seat next to me and angled closer to feel her warmth. “How long will it take me to win your heart?” I asked her in a sad tone, and like most babes, she looked away and replied, “I don’t know.”

Her answer gave me the courage to add, “So, how many times do you want to have sex?” Nadia was quiet for some seconds before she answered in a small shy voice, “once a week.” “Because of the love I have for you, I think I can manage that,” I answered and got out 100k and gave it to her. Her face brightened and she edged even closer to me. Before I could get busy with my hands on her, Asiimwe returned with our eats, and seeing that I had already made progress with Nadia, I secretly paid Asiimwe for his services and told him to leave.

After we had eaten the chips and chicken, I promised Nadia heaven and earth before telling her, “I want to seal our love with a Romeo and Juliet kiss.” Looking puzzled, Nadia asked what kind of kiss it was. “Romeo kissed Juliet between the legs as a way of sealing their kiss forever,” I replied. “Do you promise not to go beyond the kiss?” Nadia asked innocently. I nodded and started diving for the goods. Nadia’s legs started trembling with excitement. I swear her Kandahar was somehow different from others. I surfed her and her el-nino started flowing seriously.

Before I could even start shafting her, the babe was already proclaiming me among all men in the world. By then my whopper was also threatening to rebel if I didn’t do something with it, so for starters, I went for western jazz. “Please stop torturing me. It is melting,” Nadia said, wrapping her arms more tightly around me.

Within just fifteen minutes, the way the babe was shaking had made me hit the top. I waited for some minutes before getting out my mega whopper. “Yamawe! Is that entire thing going into me?” she asked in shock. “I swear it is not as big as you think,” I convinced her and started shafting before she could object any further. After going through what felt like a tight ring, the rest of the way was smooth all the way. By then, she was breathing like she was suffocating, so I shafted her seriously.

Suddenly, Nadia started shaking like a snake and I knew she had hit the top. She pushed me off, saying that she had had enough. I lay next to her with the whopper still saluting, stubbornly pointing to the ceiling. I asked her for a second round but she refused, saying that she didn’t want to encounter the whopper’s wrath anymore. After much pleading, she allowed to go south on me, and as you must all know, that is quite an experience.

I intend to shaft her until I get a better alternative.

Till next time, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author