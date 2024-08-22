TIME BOMB! IGG report names Kampala Condos/Apartments in poor state

The Inspector of General of Government (IGG) has named condominium apartments in Kampala which were sold to unsuspecting buyers when in actual sense were poorly built, poorly maintained and apparently in bad shape.

There are now fears that occupants/buyers may be harmed in one way or the other and at worst death as government officials tasked with regulating such scrupulous developers / investors are busy enjoying ACs in their offices.

The investigations followed petitions to the IGG from locals and Ugandans living abroad complaining that they had been duped into buying condominiums from developers, predominantly foreign investors , but to almost every buyer’s dismay, the property did not meet their expectations, were not value for money and were generally very disappointing.

The Ugandans in the diaspora in particular, who were the main consumers of these products, regretted that the developers had just replaced their unscrupulous relatives who they used to send money to help them construct houses, only to be very disappointed by their relatives.

For that matter, many had stopped sending back to Uganda but opted to invest abroad.

Following the complaints, according to the IGG, a meeting of both State and non State actors (buyers/complainants, accused investors and regulators in the building industry) was held in October 2023.

There was hope that respective government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) would try to make good of the complaints of Ugandans but nothing was done, according to the IGG.

“It was during the meeting that Ugandan home buyers/owners had been handed a very raw deal by foreign investors, in-spite of the numerous regulatory agencies of Government, who earn salaries, drive top of the range Government vehicles, many enjoy health insurance policies for themselves and their families plus generous travel allowances,” IGG Betty Kamya furiously pointed out during a meeting with officials from respective government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on Thursday, August 22 at the IG headquarters boardroom in Kampala.

“That is why I called this meeting today, this time consisting of only State actors, to tell us what you did to alleviate the pain of Ugandans, who bought fake and dangerous goods under your watch. I also wish to understand the responsibility of each one of you to the public and whether you executed it in this case, or whether you are sleeping on the job. Trust me there are repercussions for sleeping on the job.”

THE FINDINGS

According to a report in our possession, the IGG conducted investigators targeted at least seven apartments to verify the allegations. These include Swan Residence (Kireka-Namugongo Road), Hazel (Namugongo), Casa Marcella (Naalya), Sunrise (Naalya), Leo Zodiac (Najjera), Lotus Vicinia (Najjera) & Waves (Kungu).

Investigations among others discovered deep cracks on the exterior walls, poor drainage channels, faulty gates, constant leakages from pipes, leaking roofs, peeling walls, broken doors & poor stormwater management.

Read on:

SWAN RESIDENCES

Developer: Universal Multi- Purpose

Location: Kireka – Namungongo road

Number of blocks: Two (2), 50 units on each block

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2022

Year of approval of Architectural Drawings:May 2020

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not available

Observations/Findings during inspections

The house owners interviewed stated that they entered the apartments when they were unfinished and most of them had to re-do the interiors of their apartments.

Cracks are visible on the exterior walls.

Exterior finishing and painting was not done.

There are two swimming pools (a small one for children and medium sized one for adults) located under the building of one of the blocks. The location of the swimming pool poses a risk of comprising the integrity of the building.

The columns supporting the building above the swimming pool have developed cracks.

The works on the drainage channels were shoddy.

The gate which was installed is faulty and keeps breaking down.

The pressure of water is low which has affected the residents on upper floors as water does not adequately flow to their houses. Most of the home owners had to buy and install booster pumps.

There are issues with plumbing, constant leakages from the pipes.

No provision for fire escape in the buildings.

Waste management is poor. There’s only one small waste disposal bin provided by Cornerstone Management which is not enough to accommodate the garbage from all the residents.

There was no official handover to the house owners. The property is being managed by Cornerstone Management.

There is noise and air pollution from a construction company called Anatolia Group which produces block bricks and pavers. During production hours, the noise and dust from the plant inconveniences the residents. Residents were wondering whether Anatolia Group got approvals from NEMA to operate there.

No poor security shelter/house for the security personnel. There is only a metallic fabricated booth for the guards to use.

During the advertisement of the property, there was a store room included but during time of payment, the home owners were told to pay an extra Ugx10 -12 million for it.

The gym is not adequate for all the residents, most of the equipment are not functional. The washrooms and lights in the gym do not work.

All the residents pay a fee of Ugx 110,000 to Ugx 130,000for maintenance (waste disposal, security and cleaning of the compound) of the premises to Cornerstone Management.

The septic tanks are situated in the parking space/lot.

LEO ZODIAC APARTMENTS

Developer: Universal Multi – Purpose Enterprises Ltd

Location: Najjeera

Number of blocks: Two (2),20 units on each block

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2018 – 2019

Year of approval of architectural drawings:July 2017

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: May 2018

Observations/Findings during inspections

Visible cracks on the exterior wall.

Poor drainage in the compound in that when there is a heavy down pour, the compound floods and water enters into the houses on the ground floor.

The septic tank is under the compound area.

The wall on the neighbor’s side is on the verge of collapsing (it’s always wet) because of the water retained in the compound after heavy rains.

The roof leaks and the ceiling in one of the blocks is on the verge of collapsing on the houses on the upper floor. Apartment 19 is affected.

The design of the roof is flat which poses a problem of water retention after heavy rains.

One of the iron sheets on the roof top was blown off during a storm.

There is a major issue with the plumbing system of the sewage. Sewage is released into the neighbor’s compound.

There are cracks on the ground floor/foundation which may affect the integrity of the buildings.

One of the home owners has a crack in the living room.

There is mold/dampness on the walls, floors and windows of the houses/apartments.

Most of the fittings initially installed by the Developer were of poor quality and they had to be replaced by the home owners.

The door and windows fittings were not done properly such that when it rains heavily water enters into the houses through the windows and doors.

There is no area to cater for storm water. When there is heavy rain, the compound floods which affects the residents on the ground floor. They sometimes have to pass through water to access their houses.

There is leakage of water from the pipes installed in the walls which is causing dampness.

The power voltage is low, which causes the power to go on and off during the night.

The home owners at their cost last year in September contracted an engineering firm to rectify the roofs but they abandoned the works after realizing the defects on the roofs were more serious and required more than just putting water proofing.

LOTUS VICINIA

Developer: Fakhruddin Properties Uganda

Location: Najjeera 2, Kira Municipality

Number of blocks: Four (4),20 units on each block

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: March 2022

Year of approval of Architectural drawings: May 2019

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not available

Observations/Findings during inspections

Wiring of the houses was poorly done.(Electric wires are not covered properly).

A doorbell was not installed in one of the apartments.

The verandah on the balcony is not levelled and too small.

The windows on the balconies do not lock.

There is dampness in the walls, both in the interior and exterior.

There were deep cracks on the walls in one of the apartments but the cracks were rectified by the developer after the board room session held by IG on 17th October 2023.

There are also deep visible cracks on the exterior walls in the different blocks.

The duct point for all the apartments in the blocks is too small.

The material used for the doors is of low quality that most of the home owners had to replace the doors at their own expense.

The door leading to the rooftop in one of the blocks is faulty. It does not open, the glass windows are broken and when there is heavy down pour, water spills onto the staircase.

The design of the staircase barricades is not appropriate and poses a risk to the residents especially children.

The premises does not cater for persons with mobility challenges, there are no rails yet one of the home owners who lives in one of the blocks who requires them informed the developer.

Few of the home owners signed the hand over report.

Some of the home owners had to fix the damp roofs and walls at their own expense twice. However, there is still leakage of water in the walls.

The developer Fakhruddin,did water proofing on the roof tops in Block C,D and F after the board room session with the IG last year in October.

The swimming pool does not cater for children. The Developer fenced it off after outcry from the residents on issues of safety.

The drainage system of the premises was re-done at the expense of the home owners.

The play area for the children is too small to accommodate all the children in the residence.

There is only one small sock pit which is inadequate to accommodate overflow of rainwater which leads to flooding of the compound.

WAVES

Developer: Fakhruddin Properties Uganda later sold to Aqeeq U Ltd

Location: Kungu, Kira Municipality

Number of blocks: Five (5)

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2018 – 2019

Year of approval of architectural drawings: September 2020

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not available

Observations/Findings during inspections

There is leakage of water from the roof top which has affected the interior roofs and walls of the apartments.

The pumping works were poorly done and in need of constant repairs.

The drainage system was poorly done by the developer. The home owners at their own cost rectified the faulty drainage system.

HAZEL APARTMENTS

Developer: Fakhruddin Properties Uganda

Location: Naalya

Number of blocks: Two (2) blocks with 32 Units

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2020

Year of approval of Building Plans: June 2018

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not availed

Observations/Findings during inspections

The apartments have major sewerage and plumbing issues.

The units are attached together so one issue affects other tenants.

The manhole is at the back of the apartments and access to it is through the neighbor’s house.

There is poor wiring in the houses. The electric wires are intertwined.

The biodigester has a small sock pit to accommodate rain water from a heavy down power.

There is an over flow of sewerage.

The apartments have a non-functional bio digester.

There is no ventilation in the upper rooms.

At the time of the inspection, the home owners were collecting money to construct a new sock pit and bio digester.

CASA MARCELLA

Developer: Comfort Homes Ltd

Location: Naalya

Number of blocks: 60 Units

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2018

Year of approval of Building Plans: December 2018

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not availed

Observations/Findings during inspections

The dampness in the walls is causing the paint to peel off.

Water pours/leaks on to the lower floors when residents on the upper floors bathe or flush.

Water leaks from electric sockets when it rains.

Some of the home owners have tried to renovate their apartments.

There is clogging of pipes in B 24.

The roofs leak which has caused damage to the ceiling.

There are cracks on the walls and peeling of paint due to dampness on the walls in B 33.

The walls in the bathroom of B 21 are peeling off.

There are no ventilators in all the houses.

SUNRISE APARTMENTS

Developer: Universal Multi- purpose Ltd

Location: Naalya opposite Children’s Clinic

Number of blocks /Units: 2 blocks with 88 Units

Time of entry into the premises by the home owners: 2019

Year of approval of architectural drawings:not availed

Date of issue of Occupation Permits: Not availed

Observations/Findings during inspections

The sock pit is inadequate to accommodate the volume of waste from all residents. The home owners had to improvise with pipes and a reservoir.

There are cracks on the exterior wall and facing bricks.

The paint in the interior walls peels off even after painting.

Water seeps from the roof tiles.

When there is a storm or heavy rains, water flows through the stairs causing flooding.

No swimming pool was installed.

APARTMENTS IN RUBAGA

The IG is investigating a building that is being constructed in Rubaga Division on Wilberforce Kakama road.

There was no activity at the site at the time of the inspection and the property owner/developer is not known.(No site bill board displayed).

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: [email protected] WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, THIEVING GOVT OFFICIALS, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, IMPUNITY & CORRUPTION (in MDAs, NGOs, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY BOSSES, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, I, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author