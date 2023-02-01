TIME BOMB! Rot in UPPC as Auditor General’s Report Exposes Huge Decline in Profits, Return on Assets

The Auditor General released the audit reports for Financial Year 2021/2022 , which flashed spotlight on government entities wasting public funds.

In the report ,the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC),a public enterprise that is fully owned by government under the UPPC Act, Cap 330 was singled out for performing unwell after the Return on Assets (ROA) declined and immense reduction in profits in Financial Year 2021/2022 compared to the preceding years.

UPPC is responsible for printing of all bills, statutes and official Gazette. Due to its huge role, the Cabinet classified it under Class I among those public bodies that the government has to retain full ownership of.

According to the latest findings contained in an auditor general Mr John Muwanga ‘s report that was done on government entities including UPPC in Financial Year 2021/2022 , the government has several conduits through which taxpayers’ money is lost to corruption, ghost staff and diversions, among others.

On Profitability of Enterprises ,In spite of COVID-19 restrictions UPPC has been growing exponentially (according to the 2020/2021 ) and other earlier audit reports. The trend has however declined sharply in the latest Audit report ( 2021/2022) showing profits dropping by over 60%.

‘’I analysed profitability of 18 public corporations and state enterprises and noted that only ten (10) made profits/surplus in the year under review, with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), Uganda Electricity Generation Company (UEGCL) and NEC Luwero Industries Limited posting profits of UGX.37.7 Bn, UGX.27.9Bn and UGX.7.9Bn, respectively. I further noted that Mandela National Stadium registered a surplus of UGX.78.8Bn from UGX.1Bn posted in the previous year on account of government support of UGX.80Bn received during the year.Publishing Corporation (UPPC) registered reduced profit positions by over 60% from the previous year’’, reads in part the Auditor General’s Report.

According to the Auditor General’s Report, UPPC Management in response to the queries explained that it has strategies such as asset (machinery) acquisition, diversification, and building strategic relations with the aim of improving efficiency, quality and revenue.

UPPC Assets shockingly declined from 26% to 5%.

The Return on Assets shows the percentage of how a company’s assets are generating revenue. It measures management’s efficiency in using the enterprise’s assets to generate earnings. Return on Assets below 5% are generally considered incompetent.

There had been improvement of the financial status of the corporation after it was turned from a loss-making entity to a profitable corporation. For instance, UPPC realized a tremendous increase in average revenue of Shs4.5 billion, which represents a more than 100 per cent increment in sales revenue for the reporting period of 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020.

Previously UPPC officials have been on spot over corruption and mismanagement allegations at the government corporation.

The Corporation, one of the oldest institutions in Uganda, was started by the colonial government in 1902 and lived through the decades serving the government as the official printer.

While receiving the report recently from the Auditor General, Speaker Anita Among intimated that the contents of the report were factual and reflective of the situation in the country.

The report contains highlights in the 2022 year audit that covered 420 financial audits, five thematic audits, three information technology audits, 15 value for money audits and 103 engineering projects.

The latest findings contained in an audit that was done on government entities in Financial Year 2021/2022 show that the government has several passages through which taxpayers’ money is lost to corruption, ghost staff and diversions, among others.

As chief government printer, the Corporation’s main functions are; to provide printing and publishing services to the government ministries, departments, parastatals and to private individuals and organisations. The corporation is mandated to print and publish all government legislation and documents, publish books, booklets or other publications which enhance the culture, welfare and unity of Uganda. UPPC is mandated to print and publish legal documents for the general public.

