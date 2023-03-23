TIME OUT! Mr.Hyena finally gets chance to taste magistrate’s wife

Advertisements

I had a chance to taste on what the magistrate feeds on in the wee hours of the night.

Most of you know it well that the easiest way to enter a woman’s heart is via a fellow woman. That’s how I got to bonk a magistrate’s wife. I was attending a certain wedding in Mbarara when I spotted this gorgeous Muhima talking to the woman who owns a shop on William Street. I knew the William street woman (she is called Peace), because I had always bought my clothes from her shop. Naturally, I hate women with big books but I did not have any reason as to why I was attracted to this particular one.

IN THINGS

I gained guts and walked to my friend and told her to connect me to the gorgeous Muhima. She just laughed and told me to stop joking with her. At about 8:00PM, there was sudden load shedding and then Peace called me and told me that the deal had gone through.

We were all going back to Kampala. We walked to a nearby Prado and upon reaching the car; Peace’s friend asked me if I could drive. “I am in the driving business!” came as my answer sounding like Museveni’s driver.

She handed me the car keys. I moved to the driver’s seat and drove to a nearby football field, parked at a dark spot and moved to the back seat next to her. We were quiet for a while then I breathed, opening my mouth letting out a sigh and I said. “Well, I know you are older than me but if you give me a chance, I will make you feel like a 15 year old to the point that you will call me sir flatteringly but a real SIR,” I said.

“How many girlfriends do you have?” she asked. “Only one but it’s not a serious relationship, we are kind of breaking up,” I said. “Let me clean your feet with my tongue as a reminder of this date,” I whispered as I sat on the floor.

BREAK THROUGH

Whether she was an easy babe or it was the charm in my words that seduced her I just can’t tell. I removed her shoes and started licking her feet. “What do you gain in all this? She asked.

“A lot my dear,” meanwhile I was now licking her ‘ntumbwe’.

I don’t know what technology God used while creating her legs because this woman’s legs are very small yet her belly, boobs were extremely big. I told her to adjust the kitenge so that I could lick her thighs. “No Hyena, that is enough stop,” she moaned.

“Sweetie, please let me pretend like you are giving a mad person something to eat,” I said. “We shouldn’t do that kind of thing in the car, people might find us,” she said. “ It will be just for a minute, all I need from you is to behave like a woman in love, become weak, fall back, relax and let me make you live again,” I said. “But I am living now,” she said. “Just wait, you will see the difference.”

I sneaked my head into her Kitenge and licked her thighs. Slowly, she started opening her legs.

SWEETNESS

My member was growing stronger and stronger so I struggled to pull it out. “Don’t bother, because we ain’t gonna do sex,” she said. “I am going to remove your panties, don’t worry, I won’t rape you or do anything against your will,” I said. “I just want to remove the knickers and lick you well,” I suggested.

With the knickers off, I sunk to the pot licking and licking till she raised her legs higher. “Daddy, it’s sweet hee ehh heeeah ayi hissss hiiii sweetie,” she cried.

Her oils were slowly flowing out, she clamped both hands on my shoulder, pressed me, bending the upper part so that her waist moved to the back abit.

She later told me that I had given her a gift beyond comparison as she fell back and rested.

“Am too weak to drive, please drive me home,” she begged. I drove her to her gate. The following day, she texted me saying, “You are a thief of hearts whose goodness can’t stop, thank you, I felt like a woman for the first time in my life, I love you,” I texted back saying “You are welcome!!” Then she called me and said that she wanted to have lunch with me in a hotel in Entebbe.

UNCLE

After lunch, she went on to tell me of how she spent most of the night just thinking about me, I moved off the table and told her to remove her clothes. “I want you in Eva’s suit” the breasts fell on the thighs when she sat on the bed.

I walked to the bed, removed my clothes as she watched. “Hyena please we are not having sex,” she said as her eyes were fixed on my member.

She then sat on the edge of the bed and that’s where I seriously licked her, running two fingers in the pot. She orgasmed three times in my mouth that day, she masturbated me once and I left very annoyed because she had refused me to taste her pot with my member.

For two months, she would not let me chew her; she only wanted me to lick her. Then one time I wore a condom in the bathroom as she was napping and I pounced on her like death, she tried fighting but I out did her and entered her.

“Use a condom,” she shouted. I stopped; she checked and found that it was on. I ate her four rounds from 4:00pm to 11:00pm; she said sex with me was the richest experience of her life and that she had always feared my whopper would kill her since it was so big. We have been doing it every weekend in Entebbe while her husband is away.

Muhima woman, I know you are reading this story, can we meet again in our Entebbe hotel this weekend. Till then, I remain yours truly Hyena.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author