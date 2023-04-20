TIME TO PACK! Uncertainty at UBOS as ED Mukiza’s contract expires

Advertisements

There is uncertainty at Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) following expiry of the Executive Director’s contract.

Dr.Chris Ndatira Mukiza’s four year tenure expired on 1st April, 2023.

However, three weeks later, he continues to occupy the same office as intense lobbying for contract renewal goes on.

This publication understands there have been back and forth meetings, with Mukiza seeking renewal but with little success.

We are told with the death of close friend Keith Muhakanizi, things have become much more complicated for Mukiza.

Sources say before Muhakanizi’s health deteriorated, the two met President Museveni over the matter, among other issues.

We are told Museveni made it clear to them that he had no powers to renew Mukiza’s contract automatically and instead advised them to wait for the UBOS Board and Finance Ministry’s decision.

Staffers are now worried that decisions being taken by the ED in this period may be challenged in the near future in case he is shown exit completely.

Staffers are confused on where to report and insiders paint a picture of total ‘confusion and unrest’ at the statistics house.

The dilemma is that the line ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, which has powers to renew his contract on the recommendation of the UBOS Board, has shown little appetite to do so.

Previously, Finance Ministry bosses would renew contracts of UBOS bosses a month prior to expiry of running ones to avoid any vacuum.

This has not been the case with Mukiza and insiders say Finance Ministry bosses could be having another person in mind.

WHY FINANCE MINISTRY HAS DRAGGED FEET

Mukiza was first appointed UBOS boss on 1st April, 2019. He replaced Ben Paul Mungyereza.

Whereas Mukiza qualifies for another term, insiders say IGG Betty Kamya’s findings in 2021 which prompted her to even order his interdiction, could have somehow informed the Finance Ministry’s decision not to renew his contract. Age may also not be on his side.

In October 2021, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija interdicted Mukiza, the UBOS Executive Director, Dr Albert Byamugisha, the board chairperson and Dr.Robert Wamala.

In his interdiction letter, Kasaija said the move arised out of preliminary investigations by the IGG into allegations of victimization, conflict of interest and corruption at the Statistics house.

Dissatisfied with the interdiction, the trio ran to the High Court in Kampala and challenged the decision.

The court reversed the interdiction.

“The interim order shall be in place until hearing and determination of the matter,” Justice Odoki said.

The case is still ongoing.

WIDER PICTURE

When IGG ordered for his interdiction, the Finance Minister removed powers of accounting officer from him and gave them to one Kaudha Lubega Aliziki, the director macro-economics.

But again, Kaudha was also implicated in the same scandal where she allegedly swindled more than shs100M. She is yet to refund it fully as ordered by the IGG. The same goes for other implicated UBOS staffers.

“It’s a cocktail of issues at the Statistics house. The dilemma is that Census is due,” says an insider.

Prior to his appointment as ED in 2019, he served at UBOS as the Director Macro-economic Statistics from 2010. He also served as a Director in the Executive Director’s Office in 2008-2009 and as a Principal Statistician from 2000 to 2007.

Mukiza holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Southampton, a Master’s degree in Economics from Makerere University and a Bachelor of Statistics degree from Makerere University.

