TIME UP! Mayor Kakyebezi on tension as Murari claims his seat, vows to sweep corruption out of Mbarara

The Mbarara City iconic businessman Seth Murari has vowed to get rid Mbarara City of corruption when he is voted as the City Mayor come 2026. He he says the incumbent City Mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi has failed to fight corruption among his staff.

Apparently, Kakyebezi is spending sleepless nights over pressure experienced from his tight rivals who are battling to oust him from the mayoral seat in the next election.

According to the opinion polls, Murari is the biggest threat to Kakyebezi, he has already dominated the ground using different tactics in search of votes. Other contenders include Gaffar Luis Mbwatekamwa Rukamba, MP Igara West, Herbert Kamugisha, Dan Ruhembera, a staff at electoral Commission and Godwin Nsiimire.

Speaking to this publication recently, Murari revealed that his basic motive to contest for the City Mayor is to chase Kakyebezi out of that seat and sweep corruption out of Mbarara City Council. He said that corruption in the staff of Mbarara City has virtually suppressed service delivery and the head of the institution is just on watch.

“Every department in Mbarara City Council and other local governments is entitled to have its own budget, but for the case of Mbarara, sums of money have been eaten by a few selfish officials. As Murari I have interested myself for this seat not purposely looking for a job or titles, but rather to rescue Mbarara City out of things that have suppressed services to reach our communities. There are systems in this City which have however been suffocated by our leaders in that council. I am not financially hungry, I am well off, so my purpose here is to work for the people and fulfill their demands as far as service delivery is concerned. I must ensure that each department must have its budget and utilize the funds correctively with proper accountability. Greed in our leadership is the most thing that killed off our institution. I must expose whoever that will be involved in corruption related cases once I become the Mayor,” said Murari.

“Do not vote for people because of their comic styles, someone comes from the radio and has humorous characters, it’s just a diversion and that person will not have the ability to work for you. First understand and verify people who come from nowhere and they start confusing you that they are citizens of Mbarara City, those are not after working for you but they are just on mission to fulfill their desires. Please vote keenly, and choose the people with ability to lobby and develop our City,” Murari urged the public.

Murari originally hailed from Kafunjo cell in Mbarara City North, and he owns various projects and investments in Mbarara City. He is the CEO of Abahumuza, an initiative that drives the campaign for the restoration of River Rwizi. This came after it was realised that Mbarara City Council leadership was unbothered the drying River Rwizi, a river body and the only source of water that serves the entire communities of Mbarara City.

Murari has also emphasized unity among the political leaders and condemned religious differences between the believers in the faith. He said that all religions in Mbarara and Uganda at large deserve equal services.

Murari has disregarded rumors circulated in the past that he had wanted to contest for the Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North. He said that his interests were targeting the Mayoral seat where he can transform the City to a better status.

