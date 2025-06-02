Todwong urges youth to prioritize development , recieves NUP’s Alionzi Dangote to NRM

The NRM Secretary General, Rt.Hon. Richard Todwong has tasked the party members to help in identifying and recruiting young people saying these are much needed if the ruling party is to remain strong, vibrant and competitive.

Todwong flanked by the Director for Finance and Administration at the NRM Secretariat, Hajjat Medina Naham was today Monday speaking to a group of youths from across the country led by Hussein Ibra , who convened at the national headquarters at plot 10, Kyadondo Road Nakasero to accompany Alionzi Lawrence alias Dangote as he officially crossed from opposition National Unity Platform’s -NUP to the ruling NRM party. Alionzi is vying for the Arua Municipality mayoral seat in the forthcoming general elections.

‘’People like you are joining NRM in a massive. It is very, very humbling. And I want to encourage more to come and join NRM. Because this revolution, like H.E says, is not something that is for a face. It’s permanent. Because as society keeps changing, it’s different forms and dynamics. New leaders in different generations keep joining and others fade off, others keep joining. It’s a movement’’, said Todwong.

He added that the movement ,started with NRM founding fathers , a few of them are still serving, which is very important for members to note.

‘’Others have faded off. We are there. We are now growing old in the revolution. Our time is coming. We shall also fade off. We need to recruit more people to come for the revolution to keep moving. And so it’s an honor that you young people are coming to join. Now, we recruit discipline, loyalty above anything’’, added Todwong.

He said; ‘’You need to practice revolutionary patience. When you join NRM, you should understand the speed at which the movement moves. Don’t be too fast. Don’t be too slow. Make sure you adjust the speed of the movement. And also commitment and loyalty. Not everything might be as you expect. Not everything should be as you want. But that revolutionary discipline that you keep hoping for the best, you keep contributing for the best, is what makes the movement move. So I thank you so much and thank you for reminding us that our core principles are not to fight opposition. Oppositions are not our enemies. Those are comrades in the struggle to liberate Uganda from backwardness, illiteracy, poverty. Now those are the things we should all face, that we need to make sure all young people are educated, sensitized, healthy, productive in all sectors. And when you do that, you are not only contributing for the movement, but also for the country’’, added Todwong.

Todwong further noted that; ‘’When we see our comrades in opposition trying to redefine leadership in a different way, we only help them to understand that we compete in ideas, not in enmity. We are not enemies to all these parties.We are only their elder brothers. We are showing them the way to lead. Leadership is scientific. It’s not just emotional. The national chairman of the party keeps reminding us that we as leaders, we are like social doctors. A doctor’s work is to diagnose the society problems, prescribe the medicine and monitor and to make sure that it progresses. And so that is how we approach leadership’’.

The Director for Finance and Administration at the NRM Secretariat, Hajjat Medina Naham implored the young people to always seek advice and guidance from the senior leaders if you are to be groomed into responsible leaders in future

Alionzi who was received by the NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong at the party headquarters at Kyadondo road, Nakasero , pledged to canvass support for the NRM flag bearers and also support the party principles.

Flanked by other youths who were happy to join the ruling party, the group reiterated their readiness to execute any assignments given to them by the party leadership.

Hussein Ibra who is among the group that fished Alionzi from NUP hailed President Museveni for initiatives like the Youth Fund and Emyooga programs, which aim to integrate youth into the money economy. He expressed gratitude for their own personal transformation and the opportunities they’ve received, solidifying their commitment to the NRM’s vision.

Alionzi Lawrence alias Dangote extended tight grasp on Makerere’s top most office after edging 7 other candidates to win the 2022 Guild presidential race. Alionzi who was affiliated with the National Unity Platform-NUP, garnered 5,839 votes to beat off his National Resistance Movement-NRM rival, Hussein Ibra who garnered 2,079 votes.

