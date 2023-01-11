Tooro Kingdom appreciates Nabimanya’s SRHR work, given Empaako name ‘Baala’

Reach A Hand Uganda founder and CEO Humphrey Nabimanya has been greatly recognized globally for the zeal and energy he has put in as a seasoned youth Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocate.

Nabimanya (left) during his visit to Tooro Kingdom was given Empaako name Baala

Back here in Uganda, Tooro Kingdom recently came out to recognize him for the work well done in the past 10 years. They did this in a different style. At an event dubbed ‘Kyooto’ (Campfire chat) in Tooro Palace at Karuzika hill, Fort Portal city, Humphrey was welcomed with so much love and honor. He was given a pet name ( Empaako) ‘Baala’ as way to welcome him as a son of the land and also for the work well done in promoting SRHR work in Tooro Kingdom and beyond.

The campfire chat was aimed at creating open conversations on how we can address different Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights SRHR challenges that are affecting young people in Tooro Kingdom and neighboring places. The Kyooto was a very safe space for the young and old to talk about life issues and tales, cultural activities, and practices that offer young people the freedom and life issues that concern their lives.



Empaako, in English translates to pet name,also is a praise name or a name of respect used among the Banyoro, Batooro, Batagwenda, Batuku and Banyabindi and Banyaruguru. Addressing a person by her or his Empaako name is a positive affirmation of social ties. It can be used as a greeting or a declaration of affection, respect, honour or love.

Nabimanya being hosted at the King’s place by Queen Mother Best Kemigisha

Humphrey is a seasoned Women Deliver Young Leader and youth sexual and reproductive health and rights advocate.Through RAHU, Humphrey has created a movement of young advocates through a youth-led and youth-serving platform of over 14 core team members and over 160 volunteers called the Peer Educators Academy, which has helped to directly reach over 600,256 males and 346,125 females in schools.

