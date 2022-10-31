Top city lawyer Mutabingwa sweats plasma in 42km Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon

City lawyer Maxim Mutabingwa of Mutabingwa and Company Advocates over the weekend sweated plasma as he fought hard to complete the 42kms Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.



According to our sources, Mutabingwa started the race with lots of energy gearing to finish among the top five but as the marathon went by, nature took it upon him and he couldn’t handle maintaining the pace he began with.

Time and again, his pace slowed down and he kept requesting his close participants not to leave him far behind.

Well, he managed the good news is that he managed to complete the race and was applauded for his perseverance.

Since its first edition in 2003, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has grown tremendously and has earned recognition from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AMS).

Having attracted over 250,000 participants across its 18 editions, it is currently the largest single-day sporting event in Kenya.

Lawyer Maxim Mutabingwa (Dressed in a light green t-shirt) of Mutabingwa and Company Advocates

In 2021, it launched the first 2-in-1 marathon which consisted of a virtual and physical marathon. We had over 5800 virtual runners from 61 countries and 2,500 elite runners running along the Southern Bypass – a new route that allowed great views of the Nairobi National Park. All marathon proceeds go towards the FutureMakers Initiative.

The goal of the marathon is to raise 50 million USD by 2023 to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion for our younger generation.

