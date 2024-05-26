Top Marketer Bamuteeze Installed as Rotaract Club of Kampala North Musical President

On Saturday 25th May, 2024, excitement filled the rotaract club of Kampala North Musical as its members witnessed the installation of President Philip Bamuteeze a Rotarian well known for his great sense of humour, the energy he exudes and his excellent record of completion of tasks and projects.

The occasion saw an overwhelming turn-up and attendance, guests and well-wishers logging in and attending for hours at a colorful event held at Shell Club Lugogo.

A sense of hope expectancy could be felt due to congratulatory messages at the event and the various Kampala North Musical social platforms.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr.Peter Kaggwa, the director of finance and administration at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) the public broadcaster network of Uganda.

Also in attendance were several change-maker, district officials and club members from various clubs.

With a reflection of his rich personality portrayed by a combination of his strong work and business ethic and his warm and casual persona, Bamuteeze rose to give his acceptance speech, recommitting his will to serve and pledging to continue impacting communities through rotary work. He also boasted of the work already being done outside and beyond club activities by several Rotarians from the Club of Kampala North who serve on different district committees.

Having served in with great mobilisation skills, Bamuteeze has contributed to the achievement of several rotary and club objectives, he is an ardent advocate and promoter of several awareness campaigns and big on ensuring and promoting rotary values.

He will begin his term on a high note with the induction of some new Rotarians from different disciplines into the club at his installation.

President Bamuteeze shared his determination to create change as a team and stipulated some of the goals they intend to achieve during his term which are in line with the district goals including, increased impact, expanded outreach and increased ability to adapt especially given the current change of digital trends, he intends to see to it that Rotarians can access, utilise and adapt rotary online tools and adopt a learning culture.

Bamuteeze pledged to allow the Rotary systems and processes to function ,consolidation of member experience and participation by prioritizing member retention and growth, particularly among young professionals.

The Rotaract Club of Kampala North Musical outgoing President Ms Linda Asiimwe said, the club has a spirit of transforming lives and making the world a better place.

At the same event, Baba TV Journalist Ramathan Ssenyonga was inducted as a new member and together with other new colleagues , they will undergo a series of mentorship sessions.

Bamuteeze is a Ugandan professional marketer and celebrated Media personality who has worked in various organizations and sectors in the country.

It should be noted that a club president is responsible for setting and monitoring the goals of the club, running club meetings, appointing committee chairs and delegating tasks as necessary, recruiting, training and retaining members and maintaining regular communication with the District governors.

