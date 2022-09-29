Top secrets about Entreprenuer, musical artist Juliet Zawedde revealed

Juliet Zawedde is a Ugandan american entreprenuer and musical artist who has been known for realeasing beats of songs with different producers . Juliet Zawedde was born on 17th July 1979 in Nateete rubaga division in Kampala. Juliet Zawedde is based in Boston’s waltham suburb of Massachusetts.

He describes herself as a versatile music artist who is able to sing on any music beats.

Juliet Zawedde

Juliet Zawedde studied in uganda for her primary and secondrary studies and later moved to America for university studies in boston Usa.

According to Juliet Zawedde , she used to do musical beats at school just because she was very passionate about it and she did not do it for money but just for the love of it.

According to Juliet Zawedde who is one of the most sought after music beats artists at the moment, successfully managed to release very many other popular beats like Drillz, Lollipop, and most recently Bosslady and very many other beats. Juliet Zawedde says that she attributes his musical success to not only talent but also favour.

According to to her , Talent alone is not enough and there are very many people out there who are very talented but actually they do take long to breakthrough.

She is one of the fast rising music beats artists who are becoming very popular in Uganda and america.

Juliet Zawedde Started Convinient Home Care and Her NGO Juliet Zawedde Foundation which has reached to different people to give a supporting hand.

She has become a hero to many and has been dubbed as humanitarian personality of the year. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Juliet Zawedde through her Juliet Zawedde Foundation donated US dollars 100,000 to the needy groups in Uganda. The humanitarian is already helping a number of people including paying school fees and looking after later Ronald Sebulime’s 4 children. She has also helped a number of people who needed urgent money for treatment. She is looking after some total orphans who she is trying to adopt. The general public has heaped praises on her for the good heart.