TOP STORY: Dei BioPharma’s Dr. Magoola files new US patents for groundbreaking cancer and immune therapies

In a major breakthrough for global medicine, Dei BioPharma, a pioneering African biotech company based in Kampala, Uganda, has announced that two applications of its most transformative therapeutic platforms have been formally accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Developed by Ugandan scientist and inventor Dr. Matthias Magoola, these innovations, whose patent applications were both accepted by the USPTO on July 21, 2025 are poised to reshape the treatment landscape for cancer and immune diseases while breaking down barriers to access and affordability.

The first patented platform is a universal messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccine designed to convert “cold,” immune-invisible tumors into “hot,” immune-responsive targets.

Unlike conventional cancer vaccines that require patient-specific customisation, this vaccine uses non-tumour-specific antigens encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles to stimulate type-I interferon responses, triggering widespread immune activation. Preclinical trials have shown remarkable efficacy, including complete tumour regression and up to 90% protection against recurrence.

The vaccine’s ability to induce epitope spreading enables the immune system to recognize multiple tumor markers simultaneously, and it demonstrates strong synergy with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 therapies. This innovation, protected by a patent filed in the U.S., positions Dei BioPharma as a global leader in immune reprogramming and cancer immunotherapy.

The second patented platform is a next-generation single-chain variable fragment (scFv) biologic targeting IL-23p19, the same cytokine associated with immune diseases and currently targeted by high-cost drugs like Skyrizi® and Tremfya®.

Unlike these full-sized monoclonal antibodies, Dei BioPharma’s engineered scFv is compact, cost-efficient, and fused with albumin or transferrin for extended half-life and enhanced delivery.

The platform enables multiple routes of administration—including inhalers, patches, nasal sprays, and topical creams—making it highly adaptable to diverse clinical settings.

Manufactured in microbial systems, this biologic reduces production costs by up to 80% and significantly improves tissue penetration due to its small molecular size.

With this patent, Dei BioPharma introduces a new class of accessible biologics that could replace some of the world’s most expensive immune therapies.

“These patents are not just scientific achievements—they are moral declarations,” said Dr Magoola, founder and Chief Scientist at Dei BioPharma.

“We are abolishing the myth that cures belong only to the rich. This is the future of medicine—scientifically advanced, globally accessible, and deeply human,” he added.

Dei BioPharma’s goal is not only to revolutionize how diseases are treated but also to ensure that these therapies reach patients everywhere—from elite hospitals in developed nations to rural clinics across Africa and the Global South.

Dr. Magoola, one of Africa’s most celebrated scientific innovators, was awarded Uganda’s national “Faces of Science” accolade in June for his outstanding contributions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical development.

