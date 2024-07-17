TORMENTED! Mr. Hyena tricks detoother, shafts her from Mabira forest, injures his whopper

I don’t remember telling you of the time I was wed on phone not to Yasmine, it was with another woman and today, I am telling you the tale officially.

I am not married to Yasmine alone. Last year, I got married on the phone to Zaina. I started chasing a beautiful Musoga babe prettier than Bebe Cool’s Zuena. She detoothed me like I was a newcomer in the game but since I wanted to eat someone from that tribe, I cared less. For the first three months, I got nothing back, not even a kiss! When I cut wires, she gave me her sweet lips which suggested there were sweeter things coming.

“You will get the rest after we have done a blood test,” Zaina said after giving me the lips. Being the kind of guy who would ride a lion to Garamba to chew one of Kony’s wives, I took her to Dr. Simon for a test. “Make sure I am HIV negative,” I told my buddy. With the blood problem cleared, Zaina came up with new stories of how she wouldn’t give me until I really proved that I loved her. Guys, I was giving the bitch more money than I give to Yasmine for home upkeep. I had moved her to a flat paying 900k per month for rent for just two rooms and a small bathroom.

“How do I have to prove my love for you?” I angrily asked her. “Come to our place for an introduction,” Zaina proposed. That was when I realized that she wanted kisanja forever! “My culture forbids me from crossing the Nile,” I told her. We were in the relationship for 6 months and all I had done was touch her knickers and I forced my hand to do that.

My body was lusting for her but she seemed not bothered. In the 7th month, I refused to pay rent. She hunted me down and forced herself in the Subaru. “Love is not just about sex, it is about a lot of things like caring for the one you love,” Zaina said among other things.

“Then care for me so that I may care for you,” I replied on seeing she had made up my mind. Zaina pulled out my black bamboo saying, “Iam not going to give you what you really want but I am going to get you something close to it.” She massaged me as we kissed. She promised to give me the rest the following weekend.

On entering her crib that Saturday, I found there a gang of hot babes whom Zaina introduced as out of town friends. The bitches must have been laughing at me. Being myself, I had to have the last laughter. “Let’s go to a lodge,” I suggested to which Zaina blasted, “Over my dead body, has it come to that?” I got a call from a client who resides in Jinja. “Come for your money Mr. Hyena,” Ms. Sseremba said. Zaina fumed insisting that it was one of my numerous bitches. “Okay if it is not your lover lets go together,” she proposed as she jumped into my Subaru off to Jinja.

I drove as Zaina asked me for more money between Kampala and Mukono. She had asked for 200k which I kept on promising to give her on getting to Mabira forest. On getting to Mabira forest, I branched off the road, parked about 500 meters deep in the forest “What are we here for?” Zaina asked me. I told her outright my intentions. “If you refuse, I am going to leave you here and the monkeys will feast on you,” I told her. On realizing that I wasn’t joking, she said, “Let’s go find a mosque, wed after which we shall enjoy ourselves.” Of course the mosque had to be in town, which meant that she would take off on reaching town.

So I pulled out my phone, called Sheikh Juma and told him to come with a witness to Mabira forest for my wedding. Juma laughed uncontrollably for about 2 minutes then told me, “I am in Mbarara attending the burial of a fallen Muslim brother, but we can do it on the phone.” I joined my line with Sula’s and Habiba’s to act as our marriage witnesses.

Sheikh Juma wed us over the phone all the way from Mbarara! Now Zaina had no way out. “We first have to take another blood test after which you will eat me as many times as you want,” Zaina said. The cobra was super erect and the only thing that would cool it was placing it between her thighs.

“My friend, stop those kiddish stories. You can’t deny a man on the wedding day, the honey moon begins here,” I warned her shortly before pulling her down to the ground and forcing myself on her. She put up a fight but I overpowered her and managed to push a finger in her Kandahar. “Stop, stop, you are scratching me,” Zaina yelled while she kept on getting wetter.

“Don’t think I am so stupid. For how long are you going to de-tooth and keep on fooling me?” I angrily asked her. Zaina had no option but to let me enjoy her body. She wrapped her arms around me, locked our lips to mine and our tongues massaged as she shook her body like Phina Mugerwa. I got off, ran to the Subaru, got condoms and quickly put on one as Zaina pulled off her knickers. She spread herself welcoming me to her promised land. Her twinnies stood out like the edge of a 200 shillings sumbusa. Zaina was kind p of sitting, supporting herself with her elbow joints at the back.

She grabbed the cobra before my knees hit the ground. “Welcome to my warm territory,” she said in a Kisoga accent. She raised her legs and wrapped them around my waist thereby getting off the ground. She pumped herself towards me, taking in about 17cm of the 32cm whopper.

She was now breathing heavily like she was suffocating. After about two minutes, she went down to the ground as I followed. Zaina was now moving her body like a caterpillar in pure enjoyment. She was moving her waist like a queen dancer when my cobra landed on a broken glass.

“Ah……ah,” I screamed, jumping up in fright thinking a snake had bitten me. I drove at breakneck speed looking for the nearest clinic. I left the nurse with my business card!

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

