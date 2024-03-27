Torrero bosses probed as crack down on illegal foreign workers intensify

Namanve industrial area based Yuti Breweries Limited is among the companies under probe in the ongoing crackdown by the government regarding foreigners working illegally in the country.

These are the manufacturers of popular spirits Torrero Liquor, Torrero wild and Rumco and beers yura strong and yura gold.

It started operations in Uganda in 2020 by a group of Indian investors.

A whistleblower has now asked immigration bosses to pick interest in the firm’s Indian employees in case they have not done so.

Torrero bosses reportedly own and use Afri-Fresh Alcoholic Distributors SMC, based at Tirupati Business Park Warehouses in Kyebando – Kisalosalo Road, Kampala to distribute most of their products.

There are allegations that most of the Indian employees are in sales, marketing and distribution and reportedly hold student Visas and earn huge salaries.

They include Bvadesh, Sanjay, Kamal, Ramesh, VJ, Rojesh, Bhai, Raju,Ravi,Vedanth, Yogi,Jignesh, Keyur and among others.

Insiders say sales, marketing and distribution is the most lucrative but always ring fenced for Indians while sidelining locals.

Insiders say internal affairs bosses should also pick interest in one Sirjin.

His papers allegedly show that he came to the country as a civil engineer by profession but now heads production.

Insiders also reveal that one Shajad (another name withheld for now) is the fixer in cohorts with some immigration officials.

It should be recalled that in 2020, Police opened, probed and later closed investigations into operations of Torrerro manufacturers following safety concerns in their production process.

WIDER PICTURE

Statistics released by the Department of Inspection and Legal Services (DILS) in the Ministry of Internal Affairs last month indicate that 1,655 foreigners were arrested and interrogated between July and December 2023 on suspicion of illegally staying in the country.

Headed by Dr. Josephine Ekwang Ali, DILS conducted impromptu operations in various workplaces, including factories, warehouses, supermarkets, workshops, and ordinary shops, following reports from vigilant Ugandans regarding foreigners working illegally in the country.

Ekwang’s team apprehended every foreigner found without a valid passport, visa, work permit, student pass, or dependent pass. Out of the 1,655 arrested and probed foreigners, DILS discovered that 309 had illegally entered the country and have since been deported.

“We noticed that 23 were genuine asylum seekers who had just come into the country or had just applied to legalize their stay. We handed them to the Office of the Prime Minister since we are bound by international law not to send back people who have run away from their mother countries for genuine reasons,” reads the DILS report.

Eighty of the arrested foreigners have appealed against their arrest and removal from the country, and their cases are still being handled by higher authorities within the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Sixty-two others, according to DILS, primarily foreign students, have regularized their stay in the country by acquiring a student pass or dependent pass.

Simon Peter Mundeyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stated that 853 foreigners arrested during the six-month operation against illegal visitors and workers have since been released after providing the required documents.

“When you are a foreigner, you are supposed to move with your legal documents at all times. So, when DILS raided the workplaces where locals had provided intelligence about their illegal stay, our team did not find them with lawful documents. They were arrested but later released because they presented genuine documents regarding their stay in the country,” Mundeyi explained.

DILS operates under the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), led by Maj. Gen. Appolo Kasiita Gowa. Some of the arrested foreigners were found to have been trafficked into the country, and investigations to identify the culprits are underway.

Commissioner in charge of Citizenship Control, Col. George Brian Kambare, has frequently ordered operations against traffickers, resulting in the arrest of many individuals primarily trafficking Ethiopian, Burundian, and Eritrean nationals into Uganda or using Entebbe Airport as a transit point to Asian destinations, particularly Beirut in Lebanon.

Mundeyi emphasized that operations against illegal foreigners are being intensified this year. He stated that last month alone, a significant number of individuals were arrested and are under investigation for various offenses. “DILS continues to conduct sensitization and operations. We urge the public to remain vigilant and act as whistleblowers. People should not reside or work here without the requisite immigration documents.”

