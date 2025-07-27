TOTAL CHAOS! Civil War Rocks Nsereko’s New Ecological Party, Founder Baale Locked Out

It reads like the plot of a political thriller, but it’s unfolding at the heart of Uganda’s green movement.

Charles Bbaale—the soft-spoken yet fiercely principled founder of the Ecological Party of

Uganda (EPU)—has reportedly been sidelined in a calculated power grab by Muhammad Nsereko, MP for Kampala Central.

Bbaale, whose ideological stewardship since 2004 helped birth Uganda’s premier green political voice, now finds himself watching from the wings as Nsereko is fronted as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2026.

The current developments reminds Ugandans of the same battle between current leaders of the National Unity Platform-NUP formerly National Unity Reconciliation and Development party -NURP and founders Moses Nkonge Kibalama and Paul Simbwa whom claim to have been sidelined.

A Founder Locked Out?

Sources close to Bbaale allege that the transition wasn’t democratic but a tactical hijack. “We never discussed him being flag bearer,” Bbaale explained. “That issue was completely left out. In EPU, anyone can contest. There are no automatic privileges.” What’s more unsettling is the alleged breakdown of dialogue. Bbaale claims that Nsereko has stonewalled all efforts at communication—even ignoring calls and messages.

The party’s founding principles of inclusive democracy seem to be slipping through the cracks. From Executive Manipulation to WhatsApp Evidence

Perhaps most controversially, Bbaale has hinted at a financial undertone.

“He has compromised the Executive Director—I only realized after seeing incriminating WhatsApp chats,” he stated. It’s the kind of accusation that transforms a political dispute into a national talking point.

Was money the weapon of silence?

Green Vision or Power Projection?

In a twist of irony, Bbaale had initially nominated Nsereko during the party’s Delegates Congress. But what began as partnership now feels like betrayal.

Observers note that Nsereko the newly

elected President was seated front and center at the delegates conference, while Bbaale, the

architect of the movement, was conspicuously distant. Was This a Quiet Coup? The question now reverberating among green supporters and political analysts: Was this a silent takeover of Uganda’s most promising ecological voice? If so, what does it say about the integrity of emerging political formations?

The Call for Accountability

While Nsereko remains publicly silent on the allegations, Bbaale is mobilizing alternative

platforms, including the “Green Forum”—a renewed vision that may revive the ideological purity EPU was built on.

With allies like Nathan Makuregye Gahungu (Foreign Affairs Secretary, currently abroad), the resistance to what some are calling “the Eco-coup” is gaining traction.

“Ugandans Deserve the Truth. This isn’t just about party politics. It’s about ethics, leadership, and the soul of Uganda’s democratic future. The green banner cannot be hijacked by ambition—it must be carried with honour,” says one the party members.

Watch this space for more details about this fallout in our subsequent publication.

