TOTAL CHAOS! Directive halting recruitment sparks civil war in gov’t agencies affected by merger process

A civil war has erupted among government agencies affected by the ongoing merger process, this publication has learnt. Highly placed sources intimated to this publication that morale is low in these agencies and the atmosphere is toxic. Some staffers don’t see eye to eye and the same goes for their bosses.

All this unease has reportedly been sparked by a letter from the Public Service bosses which halted recruitment of new staff, offering of new appointments, extension of contracts or filling any vacant position in departments and agencies based on a decision by Cabinet to rationalise government agencies. Some staffers in these agencies now feel the directive is being abused by top bosses in these agencies. Since it was issued, many staffers have reportedly lost their jobs and those whose contracts are yet to expire feel being overworked.

That whereas some staffers whose contracts after expiry were shipped out of these agencies basing on the directive, this has not been the case with some, especially top bosses implying it is being applied selectively. Those shipped out feel something could have been done to keep them around but instead the directive offered a perfect revenge opportunity and as well a window for bosses to bring in friends, allies, acquaintances, spouses, relatives, tribe mates, girlfriends, boyfriends in the grand scheme of things.

Some loved staffers’ contracts keep being extended every four to six months yet some employees were reportedly never given this chance but instead kicked out. Public service had guided agencies affected by mergers that in case they were to recruit critical staff, it should be short term contracts and the period of employment should not exceed 30th June, 2023 when the merger process is expected to be completed.

But all this has since sent chaos in these agencies since they can now not attract or retain best performers. It also goes without mention that in May this year, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, had directed the Minister for Public Service to withdraw the letter halting recruitment in departments and agencies based on a decision by Cabinet to rationalise government agencies. Among said the move had suffocated institutions and they could be blamed for no work done given that they have few or no staff.