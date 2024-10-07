Tourism Board embarks on explore Uganda the Pearl of Africa destination campaign on CNN 

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – Uganda Tourism Board a body that is mandated to promote Uganda domestically, so as to attractive and sustainable tourism destination as well as increase the contribution of tourism earnings and increase Uganda’s share of Africa’s and World tourism market has embarked long term strategic partnership with CNN International to promote ‘the Pearl of Africa’ and connect with travel enthusiasts and premium audiences across the network in the core and emerging source markets of Europe (UK, France & Germany), North America (USA & Canada), Africa, Middle East, East Asia (China and India) and Asia Pacific regions.

The multi – platform exclusive campaign of videos, articles and social media assets, dubbed “Uniquely Yours” aim to position Uganda as a sustainable tourism destination. The thirty second advert on television feeds will show Uganda from majestic landscapes to the plentiful wildlife, diverse culture and remarkable conservation tourism milestones on CNNI Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), CNNI Asia Pacific and CNNI North America.

The highlights on travel to Uganda, itineraries and travel tips will be published on affiliate websites, including CNN International.com, CNN Travel, and across the network’s social media channels beginning October 2024.

The brand campaigns will showcase Uganda’s rare depth to all travel, adventure seekers including the luxury and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) through branded content distribution in film, digital and social channels. The destination’s coverage on CNNI will shine a light on the unique and unmissable experiences that are available to travellers in Uganda, The Pearl of Africa.

“Some experiences last longer in our hearts. These collective moments later become the adventure of a lifetime. Our campaign on CNN International will confirm that to travel lovers all over the world that truly Uganda is the Pearl of Africa,” Lilly Ajarova, Chief Executive Officer,

Uganda Tourism Board. Aligned to Explore Uganda brand, the campaign will further display the array of attractions that await travellers to the Pearl of Africa including the nature and adrenaline packed activities, culture and the sustainable tourism opportunities. Uganda is home to 54% of the overall population of mountain gorillas on the globe, 11% of the global bird diversity (50% of Africa bird, 39% – Africa’s mammal species) and over 65 tribes – a melting pot of different cultures and heritage.

Similar campaigns in print and digital media, supported by the Uganda Tourism Board have been activated on the National Geographic Traveller (UK) – authentic travel experiences and insightful storytelling and on TravelZoo – a travel Club for over 30 Million travel affluents across the world. The Uniquely Yours Campaign will also feature on Expedia, a leading online travel Agency with a network of 100,000 travel agents, over 3,000 DMO-Partners and 168 Million loyalty customers.

