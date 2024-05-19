Traditional Healer Arrested for Aggravated Defilement of his 4 Biological Daughters

The Territorial Police in Katonga Region and Mpigi CPS, have in custody a one Swaibu Murundi, a 43 year old, traditional healer of Butamba village, Kayabwe Town Council, in Mpigi district for the Aggravated Defilement of 5 girl victims aged 16,15,15,14, and 12.

According to Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson,the girl victims are all school going pupils and students.

‘’Additional charges of incent against his biological daughters aged 16, 15, 14 and 12 are being considered. The 5th girl victim is a daughter to his close friend, whom he victimized, while paying school fees, for her’’, said Enanga.

The victims had all along kept quite after their father/guardian, threatened to bewitch and kill them using witchcraft. The suspect lived in a well-fenced premise, sitted on 2 acres that was restricted to the public.

The home has 3 gates and his clients, used one gate that led to the traditional shrines. His cottage where he slept was isolated. It was a traditional practice for him to have carnal knowledge, with is daughters once they clocked 12 years. The sexual act would thereafter, become routine, according to Enanga.

‘’Every evening, the victims would gather at a fire place for rituals, eat food and then proceed to their father or guardian’s cottage, for the sexual act. The suspect separated with the biological mothers of his 4 daughters.’’, he added.

Police commended the D/RDC, DPC, DISO, CID, CFPU and the Probation Office for their hard work during the operation against Child Sexual Violence and exploitation.

