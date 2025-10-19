TRAGEDY HITS BALAAM AGAIN! Employee Drowns in R. Nile During M7 Campaign Trail

WEST NILE — What was meant to be another energetic day on the campaign trail turned into unspeakable tragedy when a 24-year-old Balaam Music Events staffer drowned in the mighty River Nile on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Yusuf Musasizi, was part of a team from the events company owned by State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi. The group was travelling from Obongi District to Adjumani after a presidential campaign event when the tragedy struck.

According to police, the team made a stopover at Sinyanya Landing Site in Adjumani to relax while waiting for their colleagues. Musasizi reportedly removed his clothes and sandals to take a quick bath, unaware he was stepping into deep waters.

“He thought it was shallow, but the current was strong — he was swept away and drowned instantly,” said SP Collins Asea, the North West Nile Regional Police spokesperson.

Divers from Obongi District later recovered the body about 200 meters downstream, bringing a heartbreaking end to the rescue mission.

Police have opened a death investigation file (ADJ DEF 53/2025), and the body was taken to Adjumani General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Efforts to reach Minister Balaam for a comment were futile, as his aide said he was “busy and couldn’t take calls.”

But this isn’t the first time tragedy has shadowed Balaam’s trail.

In July this year, while rushing from Kagadi to Fort Portal for the Tooro Kingdom Annual Youth Conference, Balaam’s car knocked and killed a boda rider, leaving two others injured.

Just a week earlier, a local DJ had also died during an NRM rally in Busia organized by the same events team.

The string of fatal incidents-now three-has left many asking — is Balaam and team cursed or just haunted by bad luck?

