TRAGIC END! Mystery Surrounds Death of Senior Cop CP Maate

KYOTERA | Monday, October 20, 2025 — Shock and grief have hit the Uganda Police Force following the sudden death of Commissioner of Police (CP) Godfrey Maate, the Commander of Sango Bay Police Operations, who collapsed and died mysteriously while on duty in Kyotera District.

Police has confirmed the heartbreaking news in a brief statement today, Monday morning.

“We sadly announce the death of Commissioner of Police Godfrey Maate, Commander of Sango Bay Police Operations,” the statement read.

According to police sources, Maate reportedly collapsed suddenly on Sunday, October 19, while supervising operations in Sango Bay. Colleagues say he had shown no signs of illness prior to the incident, leaving many stunned.

He was rushed to a nearby clinic for emergency treatment but, sadly, passed away later at night.

Investigations have since been launched to establish the exact cause of his death.

“He looked fine, fit and energetic during the day. His collapse was unexpected,” one officer said under anonymity.

Respected and Experienced Officer

Maate, a seasoned and respected police commander, had recently been appointed by the Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba in July 2025 as Zonal Commander for Greater Masaka Region, a strategic position ahead of the 2025/26 General Election.

He joined the force in 1998, training at the Police Training School in Jinja before serving at Kampala Central Police Station in the early 2000s. Over the years, he held several key positions in Kalangala, Kasese, and other districts.

Maate was also recognized for leading police operations during national examinations and for his calm, disciplined leadership style.

As news of his death spreads, the entire force is in mourning, with colleagues and friends describing him as “a dedicated officer and mentor” whose sudden demise leaves a huge gap in the Uganda Police hierarchy.

The cause of death remains unknown, pending medical and internal investigations.

