TRAGIC! How lack of oxygen at city hospital led to ex-NEMA boss’ death

New details shedding more light on circumstances leading to the death of former Executive Director of the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), Dr. Tom Okurut have emerged.

Dr. Okurut was pronounced dead on Sunday.

It has now emerged that after experiencing head uncomfort, Okurut was rushed to a city clinic.

Medics reportedly recommended an operation to prevent brain damage by a blood clot.

The operation reportedly went well but he slipped into a coma thereafter and remained admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the city clinic would later run out of precious oxygen which cost Okurut’s life.

“He [Okurut] died due to lack of oxygen in a Kampala clinic where he was undergoing a brain operation,” a source briefed about what exactly transpired, told us.

Another source whom this publication contacted to corroborate this story told us that whereas ‘lack of Oxgyen’ led to Okurut’s death, it may have been due to negligence on the side of medics who carried out the operation.

This source said the clinic may have had enough oxygen supply but the medics who carried out the operation may have made some mistakes which led to ‘lack of oxygen to the brain during surgery’.

According to health experts, despite the advances that have been made in surgical technology and procedures, errors still can happen.

Among the direst of these are mistakes that lead to brain damage in a patient. In many cases, these are preventable errors, caused when medical staff don’t pay attention to conditions as they develop during surgery.

A common cause of these kinds of brain injury is hypoxia. This is a condition where the brain doesn’t get enough oxygen — even when a person has enough blood flow. A bad reaction to anesthesia can lead to cerebral hypoxia.

The consequences of this condition can be extremely serious. It only takes a few minutes without oxygen for brain cells to begin dying. If the circumstances are not corrected immediately, the effects may be irreversible and sometimes can lead to death. In general, people who are unconscious for the least amount of time have the best prognosis for recovering from hypoxia.

If someone has been unconscious for a long period of time, the effects can be critical: the chance for seizures is increased, as well as the possibility of the person slipping into a coma and eventually death. Especially bad cases can cause brain death in an otherwise healthy person.

More details to follow…

