TRAGIC! How man jumped to death after a night of bonking at Skyz hotel

Tragedy on Monday, 3rd June struck Protea Hotel by Marriott Naguru Skyz when a customer jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel and died en route to Mulago hospital.

The police identified the deceased as Shukla Chiragkumar, a 35-year-old Indian national.

According to the hotel management, during the afternoon of 3rd June, 2024, an overnight guest who checked in the previous evening of 2nd June, 2024 attempted to take his life by jumping off the fourth floor of one of our block of suites.

The hotel team responded immediately and proceeded to take him to UMC Bukoto. The police were informed and the guest was taken to Mulago Hospital, but was later pronounced dead en route.

Police’s preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased had checked into room 1402 with an as-yet-unidentified lady with whom he spent the night. It is not clear if the lady had anything to do with the man’s death in anyway and police has appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Did he jump on his own? Was he pushed? Did the lady he had a previous night do or said something to him that warranted taking his own life?

“Although this was a situation that was out of our control, we stress that if you or anyone you know of, is battling with mental health issues/troubles, please seek help by visiting a licensed professional or contact Mental Health Uganda at 0800 212 121. Your life truly matters,” read a statement by the hotel.

The hotel management is also reportedly cooperating with authorities to aid in investigations.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who tragically passed away. We choose to respect the family’s privacy at the time and will not release details of the guest. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event and are fully cooperating with authorities during this time. Our priority remains the safety and well being of all our guests and staff members.”

This is a second person to commit suicide in a space of three days.

On Friday, John Birungi Babirukamu, a seasoned digital marketing specialist and General Manager at Hedge Marketing jumped to his death from Tagore Living apartments and died instantly.

Hours before he jumped off the building, he left behind a trail of goodbye messages.

“I apologize for being an inconvenience in death as I was in life,” he wrote on his family WhatsApp group before falling to his death.

“I have given it my all and now I find myself with only emptiness,” he said, adding, “I do sincerely love you all, and hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

“Kiss my nieces and nephews for me. They are the last joy that I held onto.”

Family members tried to reach out to him but didn’t not succeed as his cell phone was switched off.

Moments later, he was pronounced dead by first responders.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author