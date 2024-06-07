TRAGIC! How six wedding planners were electrocuted to death in Mubende

At least six people have been killed while erecting a tent for a wedding ceremony venue in Butawata Village, Kigando Subcounty in Mubende District.

The deceased have been identified as Godwin Asaba Godwin, 40, Boaz Byamukama, 51, Jordan Ayebazibwe, 22, and George Walusiimbi, 19.

The others are Ambrose Kakuru, 30, and Innocent Basamira, 32, all residents of Kigando.

Michael Muwonge, who witnessed the tragic incident, said the deceased persons were lifting when a pipe accidentally swiped a live wire resulting in their electric shock.

“We were supposed to have a wedding ceremony for our colleague Nelson Bitamugaya but it’s unfortunate our people died in an electric shock,” Muwonge said.

Benon Kwikiriza, a resident, blamed the contractors in charge of electricity in Kasambya Constituency for not raising the wires at the required level.

“These wires are so close to the ground,” he said, “imagine a pole for the tent to hit overhead powerline, it’s really bad and they should come and replace electric poles.”

Aron Muzoora, the Kigaando Subcounty chairperson, asked authorities mostly those in the electricity department to sensitise locals about the dangers of electricity.

According to the family of the groom, the wedding had been cancelled as a mark of respect for the deceased persons.

Moses Asiimwe, the brother-in-law of the would-be groom Bitamugaya, said that they went to Ankole on Wednesday and the family for the bride officially handed their daughter to them.

“In our culture when you get a wife you have to wed so it’s very absurd that our brother-in-law experienced such a situation,” Asiimwe said.

Police’s preliminary findings indicate that six deceased persons were hired by Otamugaya Nelson (groom) to erect tents for his wedding function which was scheduled to take place on Thursday June 6, at Butawata Market ground.

It is alleged that while erecting the tent, its metallic edge got in contact with electricity wire/lines thereby causing electrocution resulting in the death of six persons.

The deceased persons were electrocuted by three phase lines.

“Our task team led by DPC Mubende, Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (UEDCL) officials responded to the scene of crime. A case of Rush and Neglect Act causing death has been opened up and investigations have commenced vide KSB CRB:160/202,” Police noted.

The Scene of Crime was examined and documented. Statements of relevant witnesses have been recorded.

Bodies of the deceased persons have been taken to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for Postmortem.

One Otamugaya Nelson, the groom and a former teacher at Kigando SEED Secondary school was rushed to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for first aid after collapsing due to the shock and is currently admitted.

However the area police had not been informed about the function. It has also been established that people in that area had illegal power connections.

SP Racheal Kawala the Police public relations officer Wamala Region confirmed the incident and cautioned members of the public against illegal power connections as it is life threatening.

Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) says it regrets the incident.

“We sympathize with the families of the departed. May the spirits of the departed find eternal peace. UEDCL continues to advise the public to always avoid any operations near or under an electricity installation (MV/HV lines) as it exposes human life to danger. For any safety related incident always call our toll-free number 0800203088,” guided Kiiza Jonan, UEDCL’s Senior Corporate Affairs & Public Relations Officer.

