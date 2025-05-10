TRAGIC LOSS! Amb.Kabonero’s son dies in shocking incident

The news of Robert “Bobby” Kabonero’s passing on Friday, 9 May, has sent shockwaves through the community. As the son of Ambassador Richard and Grace Kabonero, Bobby’s life was marked by privilege and promise.

Initial reports suggest Bobby died after a prolonged illness, having received treatment in Nairobi for three months. However, other accounts hint at a possible self shooting at home, raising more questions than answers.

Was the hospitalition due to gunshot wounds?

Advertisements

The circumstances surrounding Bobby’s alleged self shooting also remain unclear.

Conflicting accounts say Bobby was stopped from attending a function in the US and out of anger grabbed dad’s fire arm and shot himself.

If indeed a shooting occurred, it raises concerns about gun safety and accessibility.

Bobby’s death is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. At just 24 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him. His passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

About Post Author