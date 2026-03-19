TRAGIC! M7’s Trusted SFC Commando Dies in Prime @ Nakasero Hospital

Grief and shock have engulfed the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) and the nation following the sudden death of Herbert Kunda, a highly trained and trusted VVIP protection officer attached to President Museveni.

Kunda, described by colleagues as calm, suave and razor-sharp, reportedly breathed his last Today-Thursday March 19 at Nakasero Hospital, sending waves of sorrow through Uganda’s top security circles and his home district of Kazo District.

Sources within the SFC say the fallen officer was not just another guard — he was a key pillar in the President’s close protection unit, a role reserved for only the most disciplined, loyal and highly skilled operatives.

“He has gone in his prime,” a grieving relative revealed, struggling to hold back tears. “At a national level, Herbert has been a strong pillar in VVIP close protection of the President. We as SFC have lost immensely.”

Inside the tight-knit circles of Uganda’s elite security, Kunda was known as a dependable mind — a man whose judgment could be trusted in high-stakes situations where a split-second decision could mean life or death.

Beyond the uniform, however, lies an even deeper loss.

At home, Kunda was a devoted family man, described as responsible, big-hearted and fiercely loyal. Those close to him paint a picture of a man who carried both strength and warmth — equally capable of handling pressure and lifting spirits with his sharp sense of humour.

“He was someone you could rely on for anything,” the family source added. “Very loyal to his leaders, committed, and always present for his people.”

His untimely death now leaves a painful void — in the barracks, in the corridors of power, and in the hearts of those who knew him personally.

As tributes continue to pour in, one thing is clear: Uganda has not just lost a soldier, but a protector, a confidant, and a man whose quiet strength helped safeguard the nation’s highest office.

He is survived by his immediate family, now left shattered by the sudden loss.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Rest in peace, Soldier!

About Post Author