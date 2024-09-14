TRAGIC! Mourners condemn ‘Bishop’ Ibrahim’s attempt to disrupt murdered Mbarara hospital senior midwife’s funeral

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the funeral of Judith Kyarisiima, a senior midwife at Mbarara Referral Hospital, who was found dead in River Rwizi after nine days of searching. The service, held at Katete Church of Uganda, was disrupted by followers of self-claimed Bishop PR Nathan Ibrahim of Daystar Pentecostal Church, who attempted to grab the body and take over the burial arrangements.

The hospital spokesperson Halson Kagure, had earlier told the media that Kyarisiima had been granted a seven-day leave before her disappearance and was later found dead. The hospital had joined the search efforts and commended the police for their role in finding her body.

While speaking at the service held at Katete Church of Uganda, Dr. Deus Twesigye, the Acting Director of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, thanked the police for their efforts, saying, “We had high expectations of finding her alive until Monday when her body was found floating in the river.”

Earlier, the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital staff led by the nurses protested the way police was handling investigations before storming Rwizi Region Police Offices. This was after the body was retrieved from River Rwizi.

Later, controversy arose when Bishop Ibrahim claimed that Kyarisiima had converted to his church and should be buried according to their customs. He even released a video threatening Katete Church of Uganda, claiming they would “take over” the burial arrangements.

The deceased’s husband, Justus Nkwasibwe, who is currently under arrest as a prime suspect, produced evidence showing that his wife should be buried by the Church of Uganda, as they were wedded under its auspices.

The situation became tense when mourners condemned Bishop Ibrahim’s actions and chased away his followers. The master of ceremonies refused to read a condolence message from the bishop, citing its profane content. Security personnel were deployed to maintain order and prevent further disruptions.

The founder of Daystar Pentecostal church has since made numerous claims including revealing hidden WhatsApp chats which many thinks could aid the ongoing investigation process.

Juliet Ankunda, the head of nurses spoke about the late as a professional who loved her job and never extorted a single coin from the patients as it’s the norm in most hospitals.

James Tweheyo, the commissioner in the office of president said that investigations will be done thoroughly to ascertain the root cause of her contrary to MRRH nurses that she was killed by the husband

In his sermon, Mbarara Archdeacon Rev Patrick Atuhaire emphasized the importance of making peace and forgiving one another. Kyarisiima is survived by three children and died at the age of 52.”

