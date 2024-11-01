TRAGIC! Renowned Kampala Businessman Obadiah Ntebekaine dead

Ntebekeine, affectionately known as "Ishenkuru w’Abagoma," in his home area Bushenyi District was the Managing Director of Bushenyi Commercial Agencies Ltd.

Renowned Kampala businessman Obadiah Ntebekaine Rushambuza has died, according to family sources. The prominent entrepreneur suffered a stroke in Sheema North, western Uganda, and was rushed to Nairobi, Kenya, where he passed away today, Friday, November 1.

His wife, Naome Kibaaju, is the Member of Parliament for Sheema North.

Ntebekaine, affectionately known as “Ishenkuru w’Abagoma,” in his home area Bushenyi District was the Managing Director of Bushenyi Commercial Agencies Ltd.

His business empire spanned several properties in Kampala’s upscale Kololo suburb and his family is involved in a robust retail sector.

For instance His brother, Apollo Rushambuza, owns Quality Supermarkets while his son operates Bukoto-based Best Buy Supermarket.

Residents of Bushenyi District, Ntebekaine’s hometown, are reeling from the news, particularly since he had attended two local functions over the weekend, including an event hosted by Bushenyi Municipality MP hopeful Marvin Baryaruha for Abagoma Clan.

Funeral arrangements are currently underway, with details to be announced by the family.

About Post Author