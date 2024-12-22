Train children to be champions of sanitation, communities urged

Musa Abdul Rugumayo (in black tshirt), and other participants during the cleaning exercise of Acholi Quarters on Thursday

Communities, especially those living in slum areas, have been encouraged to train children to be champions of sanitation, both at school and at home.

This call was made on Thursday by Musa Abdul Rugumayo, the Executive Director of the WEHAT Foundation, during a general cleaning exercise organized by the foundation and its partners at Acholi Quarters in Banda Parish, Nakawa Division, a slum area located on the outskirts of Kampala.

Like many slums around Kampala, Acholi Quarters faces significant sanitation challenges, particularly due to inadequate drainage systems and poor waste disposal practices.

“Children are the future. We need to start teaching them to be champions of change in various aspects. While we prepare them for professional success, we can do better if we instill essential skills, such as enhancing sanitation and promoting social welfare in their communities,” Rugumayo stated.

Founded three years ago, the WEHAT Foundation is a Ugandan non-profit organization dedicated to creating a poverty-free, child-empowered society. Guided by the principles of equity, inclusion, and accountability, the foundation focuses on five vital areas of welfare, education, healthcare, advocacy, and talent development, operating in Mbale, Mbarara, Buikwe, Jinja, and Kampala.

Tweyanze Galabuzi, a resident of Acholi Quarters, emphasized the need for government intervention to improve sanitation.

“The authorities should place bins in the area to facilitate proper waste disposal. Additionally, strict regulations must be established, and penalties should be imposed on those who violate them. People need to take responsibility for their actions. We are facing numerous challenges, including flooding and disease outbreaks due to environmental degradation,” Galabuzi said.

Mary Kobusingye, the Communications Lead at Movit Foundation, who also participated in the cleaning exercise, said, “You cannot discuss sanitation without considering health. We believe that a healthy individual performs better, as personal hygiene is crucial. Therefore, we find it impactful to collaborate with organizations that share our values.”

She urged organisations to adopt the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda to promote sustainable development.

About Post Author