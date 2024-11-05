Transforming Agribusinesses in Uganda: dfcu Bank , Best Farmers Competition highlight successful youth-led agribusiness, KALF

Muhawiyah Mukasa, a standout winner of the 2023 Best Farmers Competition, is redefining rabbit farming and dragon fruit cultivation in Uganda on his farm, Kapeeka Agro and Livestock Farm (KALF). Located in Kapeeka, the farm has risen as a beacon of innovation, youth entrepreneurship, and dedication to community empowerment.

The farm began as a small operation focused on rabbit farming but has since expanded into producing dragon fruit for export. This unique combination, alongside sustainable practices and inventive approaches has positioned KALF as a trailblazer in Uganda’s agricultural landscape.

The journey to success, however, was anything but simple. Early on, Muhawiyah encountered challenges common in farming: high costs of imported inputs, lack of adequate training, and skepticism from local communities. Determined to make an impact, he focused on building solutions from the ground up. One of KALF’s most significant innovations is its semi-self-cleaning rabbit cage system, which is designed to simplify maintenance and improve hygiene. Unable to afford imported cage systems, he adapted a design using locally sourced materials. The structure allows for waste to be disposed of efficiently, significantly reducing labour needs and ensuring a healthier environment for the rabbits. “This setup not only saves time and resources,” he explains, “but it also shows that we can achieve high standards with local materials and creativity.”

One of the major turning points for Muhawiyah was winning the Best Farmers Competition, sponsored by dfcu Bank and other partners. dfcu Bank, a long-time advocate for agriculture in Uganda, supports the competition to empower local farmers who show innovation and dedication. Through this sponsorship, the bank helps raise the profile of exceptional farmers across the country, providing visibility and connections that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. For Muhawiyah, the competition brought not only national recognition but also an invaluable study tour to the Netherlands. During this tour, he observed advanced farming practices and learned about sustainable, high-efficiency techniques. “The Netherlands tour was eye-opening,” he reflects. “We saw firsthand how automation and efficiency can transform farming, and it inspired us to apply those principles back home.”

Being a part of the Best Farmers Competition also provided KALF with exposure that would have otherwise been difficult to obtain. The competition highlighted Muhawiyah’s accomplishments at KALF, drawing attention from both local and international audiences. “Thanks to the Best Farmers platform, I’ve since also been selected as a Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Climate-smart Agriculture in Green schools. Through this role, I teach other young Ugandans climate-smart agriculture, sustainable practices, and the potential of modern farming as a viable livelihood.”

Muhawiyah’s story is not just about scaling operations but also about fostering community growth. KALF has been a hub for knowledge-sharing, especially for youth interested in agriculture. KALF organizes monthly workshops where hundreds of individuals have been trained in rabbitry, helping to combat youth unemployment by showing that agriculture offers meaningful career paths.

The bank’s commitment to the competition is part of a broader dedication to fostering Uganda’s agricultural sector, empowering farmers like Muhawiyah who demonstrate creativity, resilience, and impact. The platform has enabled Muhawiyah to connect with international and local industry leaders and explore new partnerships.

Muhawiya’s journey is a powerful example of how innovation, resilience, and community-minded entrepreneurship can lead to transformative change. With ongoing support from initiatives like the Best Farmers Competition and partnerships with organizations such as dfcu Bank, KALF is not just a successful farm—it’s an inspiration, proving that agriculture is a modern, profitable path forward for Uganda’s youth and a cornerstone of national progress.

