Transparency Key! State House Comptroller Urges Accountability in Skilling Hub Sh8bn SACCO Funds

KIBUKU — The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, has called for transparency, accountability, and teamwork in managing the SACCO funds allocated to graduates of the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs.

Speaking at the Bukedi Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Kibuku, Ms. Barekye underscored the need for honesty and responsible management of the funds, saying they are vital to realizing President Yoweri Museveni’s vision of transforming livelihoods through practical skills and entrepreneurship.

The training session brought together SACCO leaders, district officials, and representatives from youth and women’s groups. Participants were sensitized on effective utilization of the UGX 8.8 billion support package earmarked for skilling hub graduates across the country.

Ms. Barekye noted that the funds are meant to empower beneficiaries to start income-generating activities, create jobs, and contribute to their communities’ economic growth. She warned against misuse of the money, emphasizing that accountability mechanisms would be strictly enforced to ensure sustainability and impact.

The Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs initiative, under State House, equips young people with hands-on vocational skills in areas such as tailoring, welding, carpentry, and hairdressing to promote self-reliance and reduce unemployment.

