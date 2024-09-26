TRAPPED UNDER THE BED! Mr.Hyena survives drowning in el-nino as he hides for dear life

Ssebo Mr.Museveni, your policemen aren’t arresting all the criminals and in particular a notorious guy called Sam. You in particular Mr.Museveni have a lot to fear for the life of the citizens of this country. The major reason for this is that this Sam guy has a very beautiful babe for a wife and lots of guns to murder any tress passers.

The guy is a robber by professional and the guns he uses in his trade are far better than the ones you used to start the rebellion that liberated this country. The guns that this guy wields would make the machine guns used in films like Rambo and Schwarzenegger’s US Commando look like toys.

I wouldn’t have unearthed Sam’s guns if I was not a patriotic citizen. I was not about to let this Sam have such a beauty all to himself. I did not know that this babe was married until the last minute, so don’t blame me for shafting her.

It all started five months ago when I met this beautiful muhima babe waiting for a taxi. Something in my head told me she maybe the custodian of the drum Ankole stole from Bunyoro years ago. So I approached her and introduced myself as Hyena. “Hi Hyena, what may I do for you? “I have something very important I would like us to talk about.” She looked at me with confusion in her eyes.

“I want you to have all my things, but before that I will have to shaft your juicy body dry,” I said. She looked at me with a shocked expression on her face and yet her eyes were sparkling. Before she could say a thing I continued, “Have you ever seen the tree climbing lions of Bunyaruguru? No, I meant the grass thatched house they are putting up for the Mugabe of Ankole? Well that will be our shafting ground.”

That got her laughing, “Are you the Mugabe of Ankole then?” she asked. “No and actually all I am saying is that my whopper could not resist your charming body. And it said to me ‘Hyena if you don’t make me friends with that woman I will never forgive you’.” The spirit of my fore fathers must have been with me because all she said was, “That will depend on how much you are willing to spend on me.”

I did just that, I showered her with gifts of cash, clothes and shoes. We became regulars at eat out places like café javas. Her name Natukunda became the sweetest kinyankole word I have ever heard. Having studied me for some time (As if I was a subject to be studied), she accepted to take me to her place after refusing my suggestion to visit a lodge. Her home in Kalerwe where we arrived at past midnight and we took a shower, was well furnished and she had a lot of expensive things and yet her income was low.

I dismissed the idea thinking that she may have very rich relatives. I even felt the goodies while we were taking a shower including the world’s famous twin towers. She washed the whopper, kissed me, and after the bath we dried up and went to bed. She went to fetch some towels and I switched off my phone in preparation of the coming bonking spree. That’s when someone knocked at the front door, shouting for Natukunda to open the door.

She hurried to the bedroom where I was, “My husband is here, please go under the bed,” she said. “You’re what? Since when?” But there was no time for questions. I hurriedly went under the bed. She opened the door and some tall dark guy walked into the bedroom. She gave him some leftovers and the guy ate them while complaining that she always gave him cold food. I was naked under the bed and there was no way I could fish my clothes from the dirty laundry basket where Natukunda had thrown them without letting the guy know I was there.

The guy started telling her how he had missed her Kandahar and asking her whether she had been faithful in his absence. He pulled her onto the bed and started shafting her. She put up a fight at first telling him that he was raping her, but in the end she just gave in. “Iwe mukaziwe otakanzanisa, tokuhurira omukira kugweregyire tokukimanya nti ekituba kyawe nikyo kikumbasa?” All this wouldn’t have been a problem had they not fallen off down to the floor.

There he started jazzing her and el-nino started flowing to where I was hiding under the bed. They were at it for a long time and the guy was jazzing her like he knew I was there under the bed. They later stopped and slept after like four rounds. I was trapped under the bed, naked and cold and the mosquitoes feasted on me the whole night.

At about 2am, the guy woke up, pulled a side drawer and removed over ten guns. I was so shocked and afraid for my life, but immediately left saying he was going on a mission with his boys. “Be careful don’t let police get you,” Natukunda said. After he left, Natukunda apologized to me and offered to make me breakfast. “I am fasting,” I said. “I hope you won’t refuse this,” she replied as she pulled my whopper and started massaging it and sucking it. I had no power over her juicy body, so I submitted and had a glorious morning in her arms.

After witnessing her being shafted that night, I was surprised that she still could produce more gallons of el-nino. I shafted her doggy style, jazzed her and went to Nyendo-Masaka all in one round. I still shaft Natukunda because I can’t stay away from her and she is addicted to my whopper.

We use always use my place whenever we feel like shafting but I am scared for my life, this fella may kill me one day.

