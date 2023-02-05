TROUBLE IN PARADISE! Furious Gen. Muhoozi arrests, fires all CORRUPT aides, mobilisers in MK Movement

BY PEPPER INTELLIGENCE UNIT

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is furious with his aides over alleged corruption tendencies that have been ongoing in the MK Movement camp, this publication has exclusively learnt.

He has now ordered for a total cleansing—whoever has been involved must step aside or face his full wrath.

Insiders paint a picture of a ‘furious’ first son who feels betrayed by his inner circle.

“Corruption is on top of his agenda. He feels Ugandans are tired of corrupt NRM officials and he is ready to lead that war,” reveals an insider.

We have now learnt that some of his trusted aides (names withheld) have been told to step aside.

The same goes for some of the lieutenants who have been at the forefront of MK Movement mobilization efforts.

WHAT HAVE THEY BEEN DOING

It should be noted that early last year, Gen. Muhoozi decided to celebrate his 48th birthday with fellow Ugandans, especially the youth.

Celebrations were organized countrywide and he physically attended some. Main events were organized by his admirers, well-wishers and friends in Bushenyi, Rukungiri, Kabale, Fort Portal, Lugogo Cricket Oval, State House Entebbe, Entebbe Cricket grounds and other areas in the East and North.

These attracted Ugandans from all walks of life—youths, elites, elderly, business community, corporates, musicians, Boda boda riders and others. Political watchers interpreted this as a move to initiate him in the political arena.

Several NRM supporters were willing to associate with the MK Movement. And Gen. Muhoozi was happy with it. We have, however, learnt that some of them saw this as a money making opportunity.

We are told, some people within MK Movement have been putting on ransom local leaders, politicians, and the business community to support ‘the project’ financially saying it is an order or request from Gen. Muhoozi himself.

But this facilitation would end up in pockets of reportedly a few people.

Whereas some contribute willingly, others have been reportedly threatened to do so.

Gen. Muhoozi has reportedly been unaware that this has been ongoing unabated, and when he learnt about it recently, heads had to roll starting with key aides who should have detected it earlier on.

Some mobilisers have been arrested.

MUHOOZI WAR ON CORRUPTION

According to insiders Gen. Muhoozi is furious with his aides because these developments portray him as someone who is preaching water while drinking wine.

Why? While celebrating Muhoozi’s 48th birthday, at State House-Entebbe last year, President Museveni revealed that whereas he was patient with the corrupt, Muhoozi is not.

President Museveni said: “Muhoozi will fight corruption, I am patient with corrupt people but Muhoozi is impatient, he will fight corruption.”

Gen. Muhoozi, via his twitter handle, also recently revealed how the commander in chief of armed forces, Gen. Museveni had tasked him to clean up the ministry of Defence and vowed that his first task will be redeeming help to all war veterans.

“The president and commander-in-chief has given me the task to clean up the ministry of Defence. MoD will be saved from all the corruption that has been going on for decades,” Muhoozi said.

This publication has learnt that Muhoozi is also personally leading a probe on allegations of the existence of ghost soldiers on the army payroll of soldiers participating in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)now AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

WIDER PICTURE

According to observers, Gen. Muhoozi is aware that Ugandans are tired of corruption in the NRM government. And to win their hearts, he must tackle it head on.

We are told he wants to make sure the MK Movement is a no corruption area before and after it gets into power.

We are told that he has even set up systems to make sure it is dealt with.

He is reportedly tough on accountability to an extent that you have to account for even shs1000 he releases to you.

Gen. Muhoozi has also commissioned some of his army to embark on an anti-corruption crusade led by Kiruhura District NRM chairman, Shadrack Nzeire.

Political observers want MK Movement to designate corruption as a terror act and culprits be treated as suicide bombers.

“Once the society sees the new administration is serious about fighting corruption, they will support his [Gen.Muhoozi] government,” asserts one of the political pundits.

There is still a belief amongst Ugandans that Uganda needs a president with a military background to still secure their peace.

Because of this, Ugandans and even the old guard might be willing to embrace Gen. Muhoozi.

Observers opine that Gen.Muhoozi must do what his father has failed and corruption is one of them.

The MK Movement, accordingly, should also dedicate its energy towards services to people, according to commentators. These include transport infrastructure and education.

Watchers also say medical care/ health should be another priority—the population has been left to unscrupulous private players.

“There should also be a business-enabling environment. Businesses are collapsing. Ugandans don’t have jobs. They are stressed and depressed. Taxes are high. Access to cheap loans is next to impossible…all these must be addressed. Once they [Ugandans] feel money in their pockets, then he [Gen.Muhoozi] can rule as much as he wants.”

Analysts are also arguing that he must keep peace with ‘he who must not be named’.

This ‘he who must not be named’ is a regional player and powerful. He has the ability to tempt others through sly speech, intimidation and the penchant to betray those closest to him or once for his own personal gain.

He doesn’t know yet what his ultimate destiny or fate is, but he knows he is destined to be the only bull in the kraal and that Uganda (under Gen. Museveni) is destined to stand in his way.

“It seems Gen.Muhoozi is aware and this may explain his recent diplomatic charm offensive where has visited different African nations.”

GAME PLAN

We are told the MK Movement proponents are using this period (whatever the time frame they have set) to mobilise and build their own structures starting from the grass root level.

A good start is that several NRM supporters are willing to associate with MK team implying that their focus will be fishing from the opposition.

They are busy linking up with people that matter in the donor community, politics, suppliers, strategic hemisphere and other allies.

These will help Gen.Muhoozi and team to understand the nitty-gritty of statecraft.

Whereas it is easy to inherit his father’s enemies, it will be an uphill task to inherit his friends.

The MK Movement, according to observers, is also using this period to remove detractors, neutralize threats and build a new alliance from the Business community, other friendly political parties and as well in the NRM. There is even talk of forming a political party. Once Gen. Muhoozi does this, observers say, he won’t appear like a Musevenilite (a smaller version of Gen.Museveni).

The plan is to make sure that by the time Gen.Muhoozi takes power, he will not be seen as a Musevenilite but instead he will be seen as a great leader who can steer the country forward even better than his father.

Judging from how he handled the Rwanda-Uganda diplomatic row, his youth’s plight focused birthday addresses, Ugandans can hope for the better in him, pundits say.

Whereas there are those who are still skeptical and naysayers (and it was expected after all), the BD bash generated a sizable number which is welcoming. It was indeed a good foundation.

For MK Movement strategists, the Birthday bash was a testimony that Gen. Muhoozi, 48, has support of the army, has a national character appeal, he is recognizable, easy to sell, lovable, scandal free, energetic, able to build a winning coalition, sensitive to tribal and religious politics and among others—which all qualify him for any political office of his choice including the Presidency.

This explains why he never injected any coin in the BD bash. Instead supporters from everywhere were willing to organise on his behalf, including those in the NRM.

The plan is to make inroads in all voting groups, especially the cynical urban millennial who don’t vote yet they are vocal, exposed and demanding.

Once captured, these can help influence other sections of the population. Other strategies include a well-equipped social media army, winning over the elite, middle class and urban group.

The plan is to capture them and energise them to vote and as well extend the MK gospel to others. The grand plan is to make sure MK can do better than Museveni when the right time comes to be the president of Uganda.

Truth to be told, observers say after Gen. Museveni, the possible successor is unpredictable because there are few apparently. This means surprise names will emerge from these groups— NRA historicals, the army, First family (Gen.Muhoozi), opposition (but allied to NRM) or from a splinter group within the NRM. WATCH THIS SPACE!

