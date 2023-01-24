A Collage of Peter Kimbowa , the Petition and Some of the Buses

The Board Chairman National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda Peter Kimbowa (PK), who is also the Founding Executive Chairman Tondeka Metro Company, has been dragged to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) over alleged corruption, abuse and mismanagement of office.

The petition dated 18 January 2023, received by the office of the IGG on 19 the same month, the petitioner over the alleged mismanagement of savers money and the tondeka bus project.

The concerned citizen accuses Kimbowa of diverting NSSF funds to fund the Tondeka bus project, which is a personal business.

THE PETITION READS;

As concerned members of NSSF, i wish this investigation to widen to include the activities of the chairperson of the board of directors Mr. Peter kimbowa for the following reasons:-

Mr Kimbowa is a funding executive chairman, Tondeka metro company, In that capacity as funding executive chairman, Mr Kimbowa had been promising Uganda to put 900 buses on the streets of Kampala and the great Kampala metropolitan area for last 10 years, (refer to one publication attached) In September 2021 Mr Kimbowa was appointed chairman of the board of directors at NSSF. In mid 202, Tondeka Company finally put over 10 buses on the streets of Kampala.

What a coincidence that no sooner had Mr Kimbowa been appointed chairman board of directors at NSSF than Tondeka was able to put buses on Kampala streets, something that had evaded them for a long time.

Could Mr. Kimbowa have used workers’ money for his personal business? And no sooner had the Tondeka buses appeared on our streets than allegations of corruption and abuse of office were raised at NSSF. I pray that your good office investigates Peter Kimbowa, the chairman of NSSF for possible corruption activities at NSSF.

It should be noted that in a telephone interview with one of the local newspapers last week, Kimbowa, confirmed that they have already recommended to the government’s relevant bodies, the IGG’s office inclusive, to commence investigations into the matters surrounding the alleged mismanagement of NSSF Funds.

NSSF Board recommended that the Inspectorate of Government office take over investigations into alleged abuse of office, corruption and mismanagement of NSSF funds by outgoing executive director Richard Byarugaba.

“We have already recommended to the relevant established government investigative organs to carry out investigations and they will report back to us…. IGG is investigator number one,” he said.

Kimbowa board member and adviser to the Boards in: ESKOM Uganda Limited, Jubilee allianz and Bethany Land Institute. He is also formerly a board member of Equity Bank, Baylor College of Medicine which is based both in Mulago Hospital and Houston Texas, and advisor to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).

He is also a member of the Kampala Archdiocese and Uganda Investment Authority.

More details about this story will follow in the subsequent editions.

