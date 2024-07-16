Trump Attack: M7 condemns US electoral violence, says assassination attempt threatens democracy

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has condemned electoral violence in the US presidential election that saw former President Donald Trump narrowly survive being assassinated during a campaign rally a few days ago.

“I learned of the assassination attempt on His Excellency Donald Trump’s life on Saturday, July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. On behalf of the government and people of Uganda, and my behalf, I wish to convey our deep and heartfelt sympathies to His Excellency,” said President Museveni via his official x-handle on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024.

President Museveni said, “At the same time, I condemn this despicable and cowardly assassination attempt that put his life and that of his supporters at risk.”

“I also extend my deepest condolences to the family that lost their loved one. As freedom fighters and peace-lovers, we condemn political violence because it threatens democracy wherever it manifests. I wish His Excellency and all those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said President Museveni.

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, who served from 2017 to 2021, announced his campaign for a nonconsecutive second presidential term in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on November 15, 2022.

He was officially nominated on July 15, 2024, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he announced J.D. Vance, the junior U.S. Senator from Ohio, as his nominee for vice president and campaign partner.

Bilateral relations between the United States and Uganda have been good since Museveni assumed power, and the United States has welcomed his efforts to end human rights abuses and to pursue economic reform. Uganda is a strong supporter of the Global War on Terror.

In 2021, the most recent year for which complete data is available, 48,830 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the CDC. That figure includes gun murders and gun suicides, along with three less common types of gun-related deaths tracked by the CDC.

