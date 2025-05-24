TRUTH REVEALED! Inside Mulago Hospital’s Efforts to Save Ex-IGG’s Hubby

Mulago National Referral Hospital has issued a detailed statement regarding the treatment and care provided to the late Kakooza John Baptist, husband to Justice Irene Mulyagonja in an attempt to save his life. The statement aims to address allegations of neglect and substandard care that have been circulating on social media. The statement paints the ex-IGG family as ungrateful given that the hospital did all it could to save his life.

According to Mulago ED, Dr. Byanyima K. Rosemary, Kakooza, 71, was admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital’s private ward (6B) on April 9, 2025, after being referred from Nsambya Hospital. Upon admission, he presented with multiple illnesses and diminished levels of consciousness, having refused to eat and take medication for three days prior.

Byanyima says the hospital’s multidisciplinary team conducted thorough clinical reviews, laboratory tests, and developed a treatment protocol to manage his conditions.

“Despite initial challenges with the patient’s attendant rejecting certain treatments, including Nasal Gastro Tube (NGT) feeding and medication, the team persisted in providing care,” the statement reads.

“The patient’s condition improved progressively after NGT feeding and medication were administered, with all vitals returning to normal.”

The hospital’s statement highlights that the patient’s attendant initially rejected NGT feeding and medication but later agreed to cooperate after realizing the patient’s condition was worsening.

The hospital further denies allegations that it did not have NGT tubes or insulin, stating that these were available and administered to the patient as prescribed. The statement emphasizes that the process of insertion was disrupted by the patient’s condition and rejection by the family.

It has been further revealed that the patient’s condition improved significantly during his stay, and he was started on physiotherapy, which supported his recovery.

He was discharged on May 6, 2025 after the patient had attained full consciousness, was bound to a wheelchair with an NGT in situ, and was scheduled for a multidisciplinary review on May 20, 2025.

“The patient was discharged from our hospital in a much better state as compared to his condition on arrival. He could then sit in bed, and communicate. The attendants reported improvement too,” she says and further adds: “The patient looked brighter and exchanged pleasantries with the staff in appreciation for the service given. The attendant was thankful as well. We are surprised at the negative utterances in the video on social media.”

Kakooza died on 17th May 2025 at Mukwaya General Hospital 3 days to his review schedule.

The hospital’s executive director, Dr. Byanyima K. Rosemary, assured clients that Mulago National Referral Hospital is committed to delivering specialized healthcare services underpinned by medical technology, highly trained specialists, and a patient-centered approach.

“The hospital continues to make initiatives to improve healthcare services.”

The hospital maintains that the patient received high-quality care from a multidisciplinary medical team that followed established protocols and guidelines contrary to what the deceased family is saying.

PRESS STATEMENT ON PATIENT KAKOOZA JOHN BAPTIST (RIP) HUSBAND TO JUSTICE IRENE MULYAGONJA

We learnt with sorrow of the passing of Kakooza JB, from a video that is running on different social media fora. We condole with the family.

The Late Kakooza was under our care from the 9th April 2025 to the 6th May 2025 and received treatment for various ailments.

The above named, now deceased was a 71 year old male Ugandan admitted on the Private ward of Mulago National Referral Hospital (6B) on 9th April 2025, referred from Nsambya Hospital.

The Deceased presented with multiple illnesses and diminished levels of consciousness for 1 day, which was preceded by 3 days of refusing eating and taking drugs. He was resuscitated with IV Fluids and started on treatment.

Clinical expert review on ward 6B indicated long standing progressive withdrawal and reclusion from friends and family with poor adherence to medication and counseling.

Clinical Laboratory tests were conducted and final diagnosis was reached at by the multidisciplinary team who agreed on the treatment protocol.

Empirical management initially included Nasal Gastro Tube (NGT) for feeding and drugs which was rejected by his attendant against medical guidance until the 15th April 2025 (6 days later) when the attendant agreed to cooperate on realizing that the patient was progressively weakening.

On the 16th of April 2025 the NGT was inserted, feeding began, the patient gained strength but pulled it out on the same day prompting reinsertion and resumption of feeds and oral medication. Therefore the allegation that the hospital does not have NG Tubes is not correct but the process of insertion was disrupted by the condition of the patient and rejection by the family.

Further review prescribed reinstatement of medication that he had defaulted. We further learnt that the same medication was earlier prescribed by his doctors outside Mulago but was rejected by thefamily. After explanation the attendant eventually accepted on 21 April 2025.

With improved feeding through the NGT the patient’s condition began to improve progressively with all vitals returning to normal and with uncontrolled rise of blood glucose levels requiring resumption of glycemic control with soluble insulin. Insulin is kept in a central place at medical emergency unit and when it was prescribed at 6B for this patient the nurse on duty accompanied by the attendant (son to the deceased) secured it and was administered to the patient. Therefore the allegation that the hospital did not have insulin is not true. Also important to note that during treatment several laboratory tests were done and returned on time to guide treatment.

The patient’s condition improved and was then started on Physiotherapy which supported and expedited improvement in his general condition.

He was discharged on 6th May 2025 after attaining full level of consciousness.

On discharge, he was bound to a wheelchair with an NGT in situ and scheduled for a multi-disciplinary review on 20th May 2025.

Public information now indicates his demise on 17th May 2025 at Mukwaya General Hospital.

As a hospital, we affirm that;

The patient received high quality care from our multi disciplinary medical team, that followed all established protocols and guidelines for managing his conditions.

The patient was discharged from our hospital in a much better state as compared to his condition on arrival. He could then sit in bed, and communicate. The attendants reported improvement too.

The patient looked brighter and exchanged pleasantries with the staff in appreciation for the service given. The attendant was thankful as well. We are surprised at the negative utterances in the video on social media.

Finally, we wish to assure our clients that as a National Referral Hospital we are committed to delivering specialized health care services underpinned by medical technology, highly trained specialists and a patient centered approach. We continue to make several initiatives to improve health care at the Hospital.

Dr. Byanyima K. Rosemary

Executive Director

