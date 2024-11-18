Turkish ‘Investor’ dupes M7 to acquire multibillion govt land, now selling it off

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

On May 25, 2022 a group of prospective investors was ushered in at State House, Entebbe.

It was a six-man delegation of Turkish firm, Beyler Group led by their CEO, Dr Hulu Ssogutlu.

They were there to meet President Yoweri Museveni to express interest in investing in the country’s agriculture, health, water, and hitech defence systems, mainly drones (unmanned aerial vehicles).

The officials told Museveni they needed 15 acres of land to set up a hospital in Entebbe and Kampala areas. They also wanted to set up among others; a coffee processing factory to roast and grind beans, a radiotherapy center in Mbarara, and a factory that manufactures water and oil meters.

The group told Museveni that they had already set up a PCR diagnostic center for COVID-19, tuberculosis, HIV, and gonorrhea in Bugolobi, Kampala. Museveni promised to look into their proposals.

Sensing a Foreign direct investment (FDI) opportunity, the President consulted his lieutenants and soon land was found— The ministry of Agriculture land in Entebbe municipality which currently houses its head offices, directorates, and agencies namely the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB).

A month after, President Museveni directed Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries to allocate Turkish firm, Beyler Group 15 acres of land in Entebbe for the construction of a modern hospital.

In his July 20 letter to Tumwebaze, Museveni said the Turkish Investment Group had committed to building a modern private hospital in Uganda.

“They intend to promote medical tourism in Uganda. The more of such hospitals we can have, the better for our health sector,” reads Museveni’s letter.

Adding that, “I, therefore, direct you to allocate them land from the agriculture land in Entebbe for this purpose.”

NAGRC & DB ACTS

Immediately after the directive, the custodian of the land, National Animal Genetic Resources center & Data Bank (NAGRIC&DB) board sat and approved the directive.

In a letter dated March 15th, 2023 to the Uganda Land Commission, the Executive Director NAGRC & DB directed the commission to expedite the presidential directive.

“Pursuant to the above -mentioned presidential directive, the management and board of NAGRC&DB, the government agency that officially occupies and manages the subject Entebbe agricultural land, sat and approved the allocation of 10 acres to Beyler Group International in their 15th full board meeting of August 2022,” Dr. Peter Mbaine said in the letter.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to convey to the Uganda Land Commission our no objection to the leasing of the 10 acres of the Entebbe livestock experimental station land to Beyler group international for the purpose in the aforementioned presidential directive.”

LAND COMMISSION ACTS

The Uganda Land Commission, at its sitting on July 20th, 2023 approved the lease subject to the payment of UGX 1,629,890,000=.

“Subject to your obtaining any necessary approval, or consent required by the law, the commission has approved a lease in respect of the above land in a standard form; rent for the first ten years shall be UGX77m and premium of UGX 1,540,000,000,” ULC acting Secretary said in the lease offer.

However, more than a year down the road, the investor who prides himself in building multi-billion hospitals has failed to pay peanuts in form of lease fees.

SALE DETAILS

Details emerging indicate the investor has put the entire piece of land on sale, this website has established.

Sources at the ministry of agriculture, animal industry & fisheries told this publication that Dr. Hulusi, who has been camped in Kampala since the deal failed flatly to get funding for the project, has been contacting brokers to help him sell off the land.

“He wants to connive with the ministry of agriculture officials to sell the land. They are in advanced stages,” the source said.

Information emerging indicates that Beyer Group wants to sell part of the land and raise the initial capital before putting government pressure on them to give them promissory notes like it’s the case with Lubowa.

It has also emerged that this same company has no any experience in hospital construction, manufacturing and mining like the President was lied to but mere brokers, taking commission from Turkish companies that want to operate in Uganda.

A visit at their websitehttps://beylergroup.com/en/ indicate indeed they are mere brokers.

The opening page reads “BEYLER GROUP 1- HEALTH 2- IT AND CYBER SECURITY 3- DEFENCE SECTOR 4- AGRICULTURE 5- HEALTH CONSULTANCY 6- LAW CONSULTANCY is a group company that provides these services internationally. Besides it’s head office in Ankara, it has a local office in Kampala-Uganda. While BEYLER GROUP provides Health, Informatics, Defense, Industry, Agriculture and Consultancy services internationally, it is especially concentrated in East Africa. It aims to bring together the African market, especially with companies and institutions in Turkey, through its local companies in Uganda, and strives to strengthen the bridges of goodwill and cooperation between countries. BEYLER Group is focused on planning the promotion and sales of the product groups of which it is the distributor, in the African market.’

The Beyler group has also been linked to other presidential directives that have failed to take off. They include manufacturing of high-quality digital metres and manufacture of testing kits for various diseases.

“This group has even an offtake agreement with the government of Uganda but they have failed to deliver anything,” a source in the ministry of health said.

“They have now resorted to blackmailing government officials,” he added.

The group got an offtake agreement after a presidential directive to the Health Minister, Dr. Ruth Aceng.

In the directive dated July 13th 2022, Museveni said the group wanted to manufacture polymerase chain reaction testing kits for HIV, Covid -19 and Tuberculosis.

‘…They however, requested that the government grant them assurance of purchase of their kits, in order to scale up their investments. Government should support the efforts of such manufacturers, by purchasing from them, provided their products are of requisite quality,” Museveni wrote

“This is therefore to direct you to work with the ministry of finance, planning and economic development and the attorney general to provide an off-take agreement for the diagnostic products of this company that are locally produced in Uganda.”

Other investors who got the same presidential directive like Microhaem Scientifics (MHS) of Dr Cedric Akwesigye have already started manufacturing diagnostic kits in Ntinda

The $100m plant is already approved by World Health Organisation and National Drug Authority (NDA).

We have also established that the so called investors lied to the President that they have a factory in Bugolobi but the place is currently occupied by a brothel.

“The investor has now become a broker of all sorts of business deals in Kampala to the extent of influencing tenders in lands ministry and other ministries using his so called powerful people in State House and government,” the source said.

Insiders in government say if an investigation is not carried out to prohibit this Turkish guy from his dirty dealings, government is likely to lose a lot of money.

Our sources have also further established that this so called investor was red-listed by the Turkish Embassy in Kampala because of unclear activities he is engaged in.

Our sources also tell us he has no any financial background he claims to have apart from coming up with bogus deals which he puts on table to Ugandans.

“He has no any working relationship with the Turkish embassy in Uganda as he was blacklisted for indulging in illegal activities,” a source revealed.

Watch this space!

