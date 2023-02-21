Tusker Malt Golf Series returns after long hiatus

By Thomas Odongo

The Tusker Malt Golf Series is a new addition to the 2023 local golf calendar, it has been confirmed. The inaugural edition was held in 2018 but the second edition hasn’t been held since then.

With the event returning after about a five-year hiatus, Tusker Malt says that the series will tee-off on Saturday, 25th February 2023 at the Venus Open that will be held at Toro Club in Fort Portal City. After this weekend’s event, a series of golf tournaments will take place in different parts of the country.

Speaking about supporting golf outside Kampala, Tusker Malt Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza spoke to the brand’s commitment to making golf more inclusive and accessible.

“For us, the ultimate goal is about making golf accessible and inclusive for golfers and to also interest non-golfers to join the sport. We believe the game should be accessible to people throughout the different corners of the country,” she said.

“We can’t fail to recognise the fact that some of the best golfers in the country started out in upcountry clubs. An example is Joseph Cwinyaai the captain of the Uganda golf team and a former winner of the Tusker Malt Uganda Open comes from Toro Club where we shall be this weekend. We hope to see this cycle repeat itself as we support the game across the country,” she added.

The format for The Venus Open will be medal and it expects to attract golfers from different parts of the country.

“I cannot tell you how excited we are as Toro Club to host this open. The club is in good condition. We are ready for Saturday,” says Bernard Baguma, Captain Toro Club.

After Fort Portal, the series will be moving east for the Lugazi Open on March 18, and then to Arua city for the Arua Open on June 16.

Green fees are Shs50,000, and prizes will be won in various categories and groups for both ladies and men.