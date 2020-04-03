Two arrested wearing Military uniform to evade lockdown

Spread the love

















Kampala – Military Police has today, Friday April 3, arrested two persons found donning Army Green Uniforms commonly used by the LDUs, in efforts to evade checkpoints subsequent to a ban on private transport.

The two were arrested at Checkpoint adjacent to Spear Motors while travelling a Subaru motor vehicle.

In a recent address, President Museveni suspended private-transport and exempting only vehicles attached to essential services, citing that some car-owners were charging high fees on the supposed passengers.

“I have been told some private car-owners are charging Ugandan exorbitant fees to ferry them between destination, so Private transport has been suspended for 14 days, effective April 1,” said President Museveni.

Agaba Michael, aged 35, a resident of Rutete-Kelesia zone, Nagabo, Kyaddondo East in Wakiso District was putting on an army uniform with the rank of Captain while driving a car registration No UBF 472F.

His colleague called Byaruhanga Jackson, a manager at Semax lodges owned by one Mr.Ssemakula Saul, an LC1 Chairperson of Rutete “A” was equally arrested while the elderly man in their company set free to proceed to Buikwe District.

Agaba Michael purported that the army uniforms belonged to his cousin brother, an army officer.

“Afande, the uniform is for my cousin brother, Maj Sabiti Tushabe who is attached to a new barracks in Kiruhura district,” Agaba said.

After further questioning, Byaruhanga contradicted his colleagues claiming Agaba came with the uniforms from his home to help him drive the car to Jinja.

“Michael came dressed in the uniforms. This car belongs to Chairman (Ssemakula Saul) and Micheal told me the uniforms were in the car,” Byaruhanga explained.

The two were moved to Jinja Road police station and later transferred to CMI Headquarters.

Joint-Security operatives revealed that further investigations were to be done and if possible to search Agaba’s home also to find out whether there are more government items in his home.