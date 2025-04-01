Two Kalungu District Officials face Interdiction 0ver Misuse of Road Maintenance Funds

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered Ms Rose. Nalumansi, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Kalungu District Local Government, to enforce disciplinary action against Mr. Hussein Ssebajja, Senior Assistant Secretary, and Mr. Archilles Kiwanuka, Senior Engineer, for gross misconduct.

The CAO has also been asked to recover a total UGX 18,941,000 which was given out to the duo for the maintenance of roads, to conduct mobilization meetings and erect signposts for the roads be deposited on the Lwabenge Sub-county Community Access Roads Fund Bank Account since none of these activities was done.

The order signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Mrs. Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, follows investigations by the IG Masaka Regional Office which found out that the duo failed to account for funds for the maintenance of Buwanda-Lwamanyonyi and Burora – kiteredde roads in Lwabenge Sub-county, Kalungu District.

The Inspectorate of Government received a complainant wherein it was alleged that Lwabenge Sub-county received UGX 21,600,000 (Twenty one million six hundred thousand shillings) for road maintenance during the financial year 2023/2024.

It is alleged that the funds were misappropriated by the Lwabenge Sub-county Chief, and the Acting District Engineer, Kalungu.

According to a statement issued by IG ,Investigations conducted established that Lwabenge Sub-county received 20,667,448 on 6th December, 2023, for maintenance of Buwanda – Lwamanyonyi-Kityaba and Kiteredde-Burora community access roads.

‘’Mr. Hussein Ssembajja, Senior Assistant Secretary (SAS), deposited UGX 17,061,000 on 6th December 2023 for fuel for road maintenance at M/s Frexo Oils Uganda Ltd, one of the prequalified fuel suppliers in January and February 2024. The fuel station issued fuel of UGX 1,000,000 to Mr. Willy Mutebi, a grader operator, under the directive of Mr. Achilles Kiwanuka in March 2024. However, it was not utilized on the road maintenance activities and there was no work done’’, reads the statement.

It is further alleged that Mr. Hussein Ssembajja received UGX 1,080,000 and UGX 800,000 for mobilization meetings and signposts for the roads respectively. However, these activities were not undertaken.

‘’Mr. Hussein Ssembajja, SAS, Lwabenge Sub-county and Mr. Achilles Kiwanuka, then acting District Engineer both engaged in gross misconduct as defined under section (F-r) 7 (f) of the Public Service Standing Orders by failing to account for public resources entrusted to them’’, adds the statement .

They also allegedly breached Section 4.10.1 (1) & (2) of the Code of Conduct and Ethics for the Uganda Public Service.

