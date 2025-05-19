Two Remanded over land grabbing , Maliciously Damage

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in conjunction with the Office of Director Public Prosecutions has arraigned in court the Ssembuze Elly and Miyingo Vicent before the Kajjansi Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges related to land grabbing where they maliciously destroyed and stole property.

They have been remanded till May 26th, 2025.

These charges arise from an incident that occurred on April 6, 2025, around midnight, in Namulanda Ward, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District, where it is alleged that the accused, accompanied by armed personnel, unlawfully demolished a residential house belonging to Twambale Robert and his family, who had lived there for over 30 years.

Additionally, they destroyed property including; a poultry house, a pig sty, and stole various household items.

This matter is connected to an ongoing land dispute between the family of the late Bethuel Nsubuga, Twambale’s father, and the family of the late Cyprian Ssemwanga over ownership of 2.6 acres of land in Namulanda Ward, Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

