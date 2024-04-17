Two Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Ritual Murder of 1 Year Old Girl

The High Court Circuit at Masaka, presided over by the Honorable Lady Justice Victoria Nakintu Nkwanga Katamba has today the 16th April 2024 sentenced Makumbi Moses and Kabuye Dennis to natural life imprisonment in the harrowing case of the ritual murder of one-year-old Mirembe Percy.

The tragic events unfolded on 23rd October 2017, when Kabuye Dennis, under the guise of a family member, lured young Mirembe Percy away from her home with the promise of a sweet treat. Eyewitnesses later spotted Kabuye Dennis with the child, and subsequently observed him handing her over to Makumbi Moses, a known witch doctor in the community.

Despite initial assumptions that Mirembe’s parents had sought traditional medical assistance, a search was launched for the missing child, ultimately leading to the grim discovery of her remains in a nearby forest. Tragically, Mirembe’s body bore signs of mutilation, indicating a horrifying end to her young life.

During the trial, it emerged that Makumbi Moses was associated with previous cases of ritual murder, drawing parallels to the infamous case of Kato Kajubi Godfrey. The court, upon thorough examination of the evidence, convicted both Kabuye Dennis and Makumbi Moses of Murder, in accordance with Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

The verdict serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Justice system in Uganda to uphold justice and safeguard the rights of the innocent. While nothing can undo the profound loss suffered by Mirembe’s family, today’s sentence brings a measure of closure and accountability to this devastating tragedy. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mirembe Percy, and we reaffirm our dedication to ensuring that such heinous acts are met with the full force of the law.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was represented by Mr. Kunya Noah, a Chief State Attorney. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the diligent police investigators, medical surgeons and all witnesses who demonstrated unwavering dedication in handling this case. Their commitment has been invaluable in seeking justice for the victims.

