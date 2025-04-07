Tycoon Dr. Keddi goes into social hibernation

Renowned tycoon Dr. Steven Keddi, the Managing Director of Keddi Foundation a humanitarian agency in Entebbe , has completely gone into social oblivion after he was allegedly duped over Shs.700 million in a fake gold deal. Dr. Keddi who used to extend humanitarian assistance to people of Entebbe and beyond, can hardly be seen in Entebbe where he had become a common face because of his generous heart.

Dr. Keddi who shifted his office from Entebbe town to Kitara zone in Katabi Town Council, his office seems to be redundant as there are no activities going on.

Before he was duped in a fake gold deal, he had made a number of pledges which he failed to fulfill after he got a big financial setback.

Last year, he pledged to sponsor a mental health counseling seminar that was held at Nkumba University but unfortunately the organizers kept on calling him to fulfill his pledge but he kept on dilly-dallying which the organizers never got till this day.

Because of so many unfulfilled cash pledges, Dr. Steven Keddi has decided to keep a low profile, change his known phone contact in addition to distancing himself away from the general public. All his handlers who were coordinating his activities in the community can no longer access him anymore .

Sources close to him intimated us that his political ambitions of vying for the Butebo Constituency Member of Parliament seat hangs on a very thin thread because at the moment is undergoing a serious financial meltdown yet he needs money to run his campaigns come 2026 parliamentary elections.

About Post Author