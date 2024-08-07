Tycoon Karim splashes sh100m on mega b’day bash for triplets

It is said that the city hotelier spent close to sh100m organizing the mega birthday bash for his three little boys when they turned 5 years old

City tycoon Karim Hirji and slay queen lover Cissy Karim threw a mega birthday bash for their triplets last week in United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dubai, which Snoops estimate to have cost at least sh100M or more.

The bash had more pomp, food and drinks than most average wedding receptions in Kampala, according to the snoops.

They contend that it looked more like a family engagement function than a birthday party for toddlers with both families present, including Cissy’s tight pals who live in Dubai and those who flew from Kampala to the UAE for the occasion.

For some time now, the popular loaded city businessman has been showering lots of gifts on his party animal bonkmate Cissy, who has since upgraded to living a luxurious lifestyle.

We hear the party included paying costs for air tickets and hotel bills for the guests who flew from different destinations to Dubai for the bash.

It is revealed that the tycoon hired part of the popular Amusement Park for the boys to enjoy their day.

Sources also reveal that Cissy and her close friends have been enjoying a lavish lifestyle ever since she met the tycoon. We have learnt that Cissy is nowadays enjoying unlimited cash flows and expensive gifts from the tycoon.

Two months ago, snoops intimated that the tycoon spent close to sh1bn when he bought her two latest Mercedes Benz models, thanking her for giving him unconditional love following the demise of his first wife Christine Kibirigge Karim.

Sources say that Cissy has invested billions in buying posh condominium apartments in Kololo and Nakasero commanding about 12 different fully furnished apartments for rent.

For some time now, however, the tycoon has kept their relationship away from the public glare.

Cissy Hirji posted a slideshow on her social media platforms that included several photos of the triplets during the bash.

In these photos, the triplets are seen enjoying quality time as they play around in Dubai’s top amusement and theme park.

On social media, netizens were quick to comment on her post.

“Imagine being so rich and then God blesses you with triplets, you people which God do you pray to,” posted one Marie Heavens!

