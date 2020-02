Fury was just too good for his opponent tonight. He was not only too good technically but he was too powerful too. He out-thought and outfought Wilder, and the American could not find his balance to unleash that legendary power. Fury just put in one of the great performances by a British fighter abroad.

The fight has been stopped as Wilder’s corner throws in the towel in round seven. Say it out loud: Tyson Fury is the new WBC heavyweight champion of the world!