UACE! NBL sponsored kids perform wonders

Two students who have all along been sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited have performed wonders in UACE results that were released by Uganda National Examinations Board on Friday.

One of these students is Onesmus Chemutai, who has been doing BCM at Seeta H/ in Mukono and scored 20 points.

Chemutai was the best student at A-level in the country. “I hail from Kamasarene Village, Kween District. I have three siblings; Mercy, Ezra, Jemimah. I am very grateful to my mummy, Annet Chemutai J and my dad Fred Chesambu. I also thank the Nile Breweries family for sponsoring my studies since S.1 and it would be injustice if I do not extend my sincere appreciation to them. They have funded my education in the most expensive school for 6 years now. I am glad for Mr. Onapito, our father, Madam Claire Asiimwe, our loving mother and above all, I am very grateful to God,” he told our reporter upon receiving his results.

“I have always craved to be a medical doctor and I feel God has answered my prayer. I am so amazed with the overwhelming excellence. God bless Nile Breweries for raising me from nowhere to here.”

Chemutai is also a former student of Alfa Nursery and primary in Kapchorwa District and has been on the NBL Bursary since Senior One.

The other student, who was also a beneficiary of Nile Breweries Limited Equality Scholarship since S.1 is Africano Ategeka, who scored 17 Points in BCM at Kitende SSS.

“My family and I are very grateful to Nile Breweries for giving me a chance at quality education. I am overjoyed.

“I hope to do medicine and surgery on government sponsorship. If I miss it, I will do pharmacy and I love to join Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

At O-level, Ategeka was at Uganda Martyrs SSS Namugongo and the results found him at Bunyoro SSS where he is tutoring students during his vacation.

Nile Breweries has been running the Equality Scholarship fund for about ten years now and hundreds of bright students from poor families have been able to benefit from this fund from S.1 up to university.

