UBA Uganda Celebrates Africa Day in Mbale

UBA Uganda proudly celebrated Africa Day today, ahead of May 25th, the date that was declared as Africa day by all O.A.U members’ Country Heads in 1963. This celebration highlightes Africa’s transformation, freedom, and resilience against colonialism and exploitation.

As an African indigenous bank, UBA Uganda annually celebrates Africa Day to honor diversity and promote economic potential across the continent. This year the Bank celebrated it on 24th May because 25th May is a Saturday which is a weekend.

“Our celebration reaffirms our commitment to unity and progress,” says Chioma Mang-The Managing Director/ CEO of UBA Uganda during the celebration at UBA Mbale Branch.

Chioma reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to empowering African SMEs and promoting gender equality in the business landscape.

In her address to Staff and Customers Chioma, emphasized the importance of supporting African businesses, stating, “We understand the challenges faced by African enterprises, and we believe in the power of supporting our own. That’s why we are thrilled to announce our partnership with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to inject $6 billion into supporting SMEs across Africa, including those in Uganda. We encourage Mbale SMEs to take advantage of this opportunity to grow and thrive.”

She also highlighted the significance of empowering women in business, noting the shifting dynamics towards gender equality. “It’s time for women to seize opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and leadership,” she remarked. “At UBA, we are proud to champion gender balance, six out of our nineteen subsidiaries outside Nigeria are led by women. We believe in equipping women with the tools they need to succeed, including education, wellness, and work-life balance.”

UBA’s commitment to serving all individuals regardless of gender was also underscored by Chioma. “Our banking services are designed to cater for the diverse needs of our customers, irrespective of gender or background,” she stated. “Whether you’re a woman entrepreneur or a male business owner, UBA is here to support you on your journey to success.”

As Africa Day serves as a reminder of the continent’s unity and resilience, UBA Uganda remains steadfast in its mission to drive economic progress and empowerment countrywide through all our branches in the Central, West, North and East.

