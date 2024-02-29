UBOS discusses with Uzima mineral water to popularize 2024 NHPC

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) team led by their Deputy Executive Director, Mr Nabongo Godfrey held a meeting with NEC Uzima leadership led by it’s General Manager, Maj Edgar Ankwasa at NEC Headquarters in Bugolobi.

UBOS and NEC Uzima leadership discussed areas of collaboration in the co-branding of Uzima Natural Mineral Water with National Population and Housing Census 2024 messages to increase awareness among the population and hence build trust and confidence in the National Population and Housing Census exercise.

The National Population and Housing Census 2024 is slated to begin on 10th May 2024. NEC Uzima is a Subsidiary company of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) which is involved in the production of bottled Natural Mineral Water under the brand name ‘Uzima Natural Mineral Water’.

NEC Uzima serves a range of clientele ranging from Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to the private sector and the general public across the country and because of its top quality, affordability and accessibility, it was recognised as the best Natural Mineral Water in Uganda by People Choice Awards 2023

NEC Uzima’s participation in the National Population and Housing Census 2024 will contribute greatly towards cementing interdepartmental linkages and synergies between the two organizations.

